Kansas holds off Arkansas 13-10, headed to Super Regionals

The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the Super Regionals. For the second time in two days Kansas knocked off Arkansas and rolled through their regional 3-0.

Kansas fell behind 5-0 but then rolled off the next 11 runs of the game to take an 11-5 lead to the bottom of the sixth inning. From that point the Jayhawks never trailed again.

They exploded for six runs in the fourth inning led by Tyson LeBlanc’s three-run homer over the center field fence. Arkansas added two in the bottom of the frame but Kansas got two more in the eighth to push the lead back to 13-7.

[Related: KU knocks off Arkansas to advance to the regional final]

Kansas used five pitchers and once again Dan Fitzgerald relied on his main relievers Riane Ritter and Boede Rahe to close the game out. Ritter and Rahe combined for eight strikeouts in the final 3 2/3 innings.

Dariel Osoria was 4-for-5 with a home run. Josh Dykhoff was 3-for-5 and 3 RBI and LeBlanc 2-for-4 with 3 RBI.

The Jayhawks are headed to the Super Regionals and matched up with the Atlanta regional. We will have to wait until Monday to see how things play out. Oklahoma defeated top seed Georgia Tech to force a game on Monday.

We will have more coverage from the Jayhawks NCAA regional win.