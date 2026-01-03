Kansas looking to start strong in conference play against UCF

Kansas opens its Big 12 schedule with a road matchup against UCF on Saturday. The Jayhawks will look to start a new win streak in conference openers after snapping a 30-game streak last season.

Outside of Kansas’ 51-point drubbing of UCF last season, the Knights have played the Jayhawks close. The other three matchups since UCF joined the Big 12 were decided by five points or less.

“We know that past history shows that these guys can play with us,” Bill Self said on Thursday. “We’ll be excited to play and I certainly believe we will be as well.”

UCF has an entirely new roster, returning zero minutes from last year’s team. Self said he thinks the Knights’ newcomers have gelled well together.

“It seems like to me, they really play well together, considering that they’re all newcomers,” Self said. “I mean, they’re a vast majority of portal guys and they seem to blend and are fitting in nicely together.”

The Knights have a potent offense, averaging 88.3 points per game. UCF’s best offensive trait is three-point shooting, making 39.8% of threes this season.

“[UCF’s] had some nice teams, no doubt about that, and talented teams,” Self said. “But to me, I think that their ability to probably score from all five spots [makes them different]. They can really shoot it out.”

UCF’s roster features two players that were formerly committed to Kansas. Riley Kugel committed to Kansas as a transfer before ending up at Mississippi State and then UCF. Kugel is the Knights’ second leading scorer at 13.7 points per game.

Chris Johnson committed to Kansas as a freshman before spending time at Texas and Stephen F. Austin. Johnson plays a role off UCF’s bench averaging 5.3 points in 10 minutes per game.

“Riley is a good player. He’s having a nice year for them,” Self said. “He was their leading scorer just until a few games ago. He’s an athlete, can shoot. And I wish that could have worked out, but it obviously didn’t… I want them both to do well, just not at our expense.”

Self expects Darryn Peterson to be available after missing Kansas’ last two non-conference games. Peterson has been practicing and has shown more explosiveness as he’s dealt with a cramping issue.

“Darryn’s practiced, so same as before, but it’s at a little bit of a different level now as far as his explosiveness,” Self said. “So unless something unforeseen has happened, we should have all our full complement of guys going into the game Saturday.”

The Big 12 schedule will pose a challenge added on to an already tough non-conference schedule. There are currently six ranked teams in the conference, with four being in the top 10. Melvin Council outlined Self’s messaging to the team ahead of the conference opener.

“He definitely talked to us. Every game will be the hardest game of our life, because it’s Kansas, everybody want to beat Kansas,” Council said. “And we can’t get back a game because, you know, some teams we play twice, some teams we play once, and we just want to get a Big 12 championship at the end of the day.”