Kansas rolls past Oklahoma State, headed to Big 12 title game

The Kansas baseball team is headed to the Big 12 championship in a rematch against West Virginia. It will feature the top two teams in the conference facing off as both hope to host a regional.

Kansas jumped out early and never trailed

Kansas jumped out early and used a big eighth inning to pull away from Oklahoma State for a 9-2 victory. The Jayhawks scored two runs in the first inning behind RBI hits from Augusto Mungarrieta and Jordan Bach before Tyson LeBlanc added an RBI double in the second to make it 3-0.

Oklahoma State trimmed the deficit to one run by the eighth inning, but Kansas responded in the bottom half with six runs. Mungarrieta and Savion Flowers each drove in runs before LeBlanc blasted a grand slam into the left field bullpen to cap the scoring making it 9-2.

[Jayhawks walk it off against Baylor to reach semifinals]

LeBlanc’s home run also ties the single season mark in Kansas history.

“It’s a cool accomplishment,” LeBlanc said. “I wasn’t really even thinking about it in the moment. I kind of blacked out around the bases. But it’s huge. It’s huge. I mean, my teammates around me are very proud, too. So that’s the best part, is them supporting me.”

Mason Cook got the win going 5 2/3 innings giving up three hits and a run. Riane Ritter got the save closing out the last two innings.

The win likely solidified Kansas to host an NCAA regional

Last year there was talk how no Big 12 team was chosen to host a regional. That will likely change this year and there is a good chance the league will get two teams.

With the Jayhawks win over Oklahoma State they reached the title game after winning the Big 12 regular season crown. In the latest RPI they are currently #19 and moved up to #13 in the DSR rankings.

Those metrics and accomplishments should lock up a regional bid and Kansas head coach Dan Fitzgerald believes that is how it is trending. He was asked if the win over the Cowboys puts them in solid position.

“I would think so. I think our resume is deserving. You know, the committee has an incredible job,” Fitzgerald said. “When you really think about taking 300-plus teams and whittling it down to the top 64, and then you go to the 16 hosts.”

He said it comes down the committee but their body of work speaks for itself.

“I think that winning the regular season in the Big 12 is a really big deal, and then two wins here should wrap it up,” he said. “But, you know, I let the experts stick to the metrics and get in the room and decide things. But I certainly think we have a resume worthy, and we’ll have a fantastic regional in Lawrence. KU does things first class in all ways, and it’ll be awesome in our park.”

Post-game press conference