Kansas shuts out West Virginia on way to Big 12 Tournament title

The Kansas baseball team captured the Big 12 Tournament championship for the first time in two decades with a dominant 9-0 victory over No. 9 West Virginia on Saturday night at Surprise Stadium.

The conference tournament title marked just the second in school history and the first since the 2006 season. Kansas also became the first program since Texas in 2009 to win both the outright Big 12 regular season title and the conference tournament championship in the same year.

[KU pulls away from Oklahoma State]

Kansas delivered an impressive performance recording only the second shutout ever in the championship matchup.

The win officially secured Kansas a spot in the upcoming NCAA Division I Baseball postseason field, although they were safely in the field. The Jayhawks improved to 42-16 on the season, with the 42 victories ranking as the fourth-highest single-season total in program history.

Kansas blows the game open late

Kansas got timely hitting early and strong pitching to knock off the Mountaineers. The Jayhawks grabbed an early lead in the first inning when Owens launched a solo home run, and Kansas never looked back.

West Virginia threatened multiple times early, putting runners on base in five of the first six innings, but the Jayhawks consistently came up with big defensive stops. Kansas turned three double plays in the game. Jordan Bach delivered one of the biggest plays in the fifth inning by throwing out a runner at the plate to end a bases-loaded threat. The right fielder took a shallow fly ball and threw the runner out by three steps.

KU extended the lead in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Bach before breaking the game open with six runs in the seventh. Tyson LeBlanc started it off with an RBI single, and Josh Dykhoff added a three-run homer. Augusto Mungarrieta and Bach followed with back-to-back home runs as the Jayhawks pushed the lead to 8-0.

Kansas added one more run in the eighth inning, while Boede Rahe closed out the victory with three strikeouts over the final two innings.