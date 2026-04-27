Kansas sweeps Kansas State and set to move up the rankings

Kansas continued to win and chase history Sunday, finishing off a road sweep of Kansas State with a 9-7 victory at Tointon Family Stadium. The pushed the Jayhawks to 33-11 overall and 17-4 in Big 12 play, keeping them alone atop the conference standings with a three-game cushion.

The sweep marked Kansas’ first in Manhattan since 1963 and extended its streak to six straight wins and 17 victories in its last 18 games..

It was a back-and-forth game that saw both teams score four runs in the second inning. The Jayhawks got it going on a sacrifice fly from Josh Dykhoff and a three-run home run from Dylan Schlotterback, but Kansas State answered immediately with a grand slam to even the game, 4-4. The Wildcats briefly grabbed control after three innings before KU moved back in front.

“I think it started early, scoring four in the second was big,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “Unfortunately, they answered right away, but like we did all weekend, every time they scored, we answered. That was really a critical piece of the success of our entire weekend.”

[KU rallies to win game two against Kansas State]

Kansas regained the lead for good in the fifth inning when Tyson Owens launched a go-ahead solo home run, followed by Schlotterback delivering an RBI double. There was a long weather delay and the game did not restart until 6:15 p.m. Schlotterback finished with three hits and four RBIs, while Tyson LeBlanc added a home run of his own later in the game to provide insurance.

The difference again came from the bullpen, which shut down Kansas State over the middle and late innings. Kannon Carr turned in 2.2 innings of scoreless relief, retiring eight straight hitters and striking out six, before Carter Fink took over following the weather delay and closed the door with three dominant scoreless frames.

“I thought the key today was the 2.2 innings from Kannon with six punch outs, and then Fink comes in for three innings,” Fitzgerald said. “Those guys collectively go 5.2 innings with no runs, and I thought they were outstanding.”

Fink’s versatility has made him a solid option all season. He can contribute to in different ways.

“He’s been in a great role for us all year,” Fitzgerald said. “He can start, come in relief, close, do whatever you need. It was really fun to see him have success. He’s a great competitor and just a great Jayhawk.”

They will travel to Wichita on Tuesday and return home for a three-game series against Arizona that starts on Friday. The Jayhawks are expected to move up in the rankings when they are released later this morning. In the latest RPI rankings they were 12th.