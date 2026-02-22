Kansas sweeps McNeese State as pitching leads the way

Kansas baseball closed out its opening road swing on Sunday, jumping out early and cruising to a 6-1 win to complete a three-game sweep of McNeese State. They finished the trip with a 5-2 record.

From the first inning Friday through the final out Sunday afternoon, the Jayhawks controlled the series. Kansas never trailed in any of the three games and outscored McNeese by a combined 25-5, helped by strong bullpen work that didn’t allow a run across 12 innings.

Sunday’s finale followed the same script.

Kansas struck first in the opening inning when Jordan Bach came around to score on a fielding error. The Jayhawks then broke the game open an inning later with a four-run frame.

Augusto Mungarrieta lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home the first run of the frame. Dariel Osoria followed with an RBI groundout, and Brady Ballinger capped the inning with a two-run single to push the lead to 5-0.

True freshman Madden Seidl handled the start and continued the strong weekend. He worked four innings to earn his first collegiate win, allowing just one run while walking none and striking out two.

McNeese answered in the fourth with an RBI single from Hayden Stringfellow, but it would be the only offense the Cowboys managed all afternoon.

From there, the Kansas bullpen once again took control. Carter Fink, Kannon Carr, Toby Scheidt and Boede Rahe combined to shut the door over the final five innings, striking out six while issuing just one walk.

Kansas added one more run in the seventh when a dropped fly ball allowed Osoria to score, stretching the margin to 6-1.

The sweep capped a weekend in which Ballinger continued his strong start to the season. He has now hit safely in all seven games, drove in two runs Sunday and leads the team with four multi-RBI performances.

Head coach Dan Fitzgerald liked the way they attacked the McNeese State pitchers.

“Great sweep against a really good team that’s going to win a lot of games this year,” Fitzgerald said. “This is a well-coached McNeese team. They’ve got some really nice pitchers that we were able to get to the last couple days, and today we finally got some momentum after being quiet early.”

He also praised the bullpen, which has quickly become a strength in the early portion of the season.

“Our bullpen was nails,” Fitzgerald said. “We just passed it from Carter to Kannon to Toby to Boede and they were really good and picked up right where Madden left off. Sweeps are really hard to do, especially against teams like this. I’m proud of the guys.”

The road trip continues with a four-game series against Minnesota. The Gophers have started the season with a 5-1 record. The first game begins on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT.