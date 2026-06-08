Kansas swept by Oklahoma after lengthy weather delay to end season

The weather had its hands all over Kansas’ season-ending 13-2 loss to Oklahoma. First, the game was delayed 2-and-a-half hours, starting at 7:30 p.m. after a 5:00 scheduled first pitch. After the Sooners jumped out to an 8-1 lead, the game got suspended until Monday afternoon.

Overall, game two of the Lawrence Super Regional experienced close to 19 hours of delays or suspensions. However, it was business as usual for an Oklahoma team that caught fire in the Atlanta Regional and sustained it at Hoglund Ballpark. The Sooners dispatched the Jayhawks in two games, outscoring them 21-3.

“I could break down this game and the things that went wrong yesterday and today, but I just told them after the game that I’m incredibly proud of them,” Dan Fitzgerald said postgame. “We brought this program to a pretty special place, and it’s because of who they are as baseball players, but way more who they are as men.”

2026 marked another season where Fitzgerald’s Jayhawks continued to elevate the program standard. They hosted a regional for the first time, made a super regional for the first time, and won the conference championship for the first time since 1949.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Fitzgerald said. “My only regret is that we don’t get to play more baseball together because they’re a special group.

Sooners take early lead before weather comes into play

Oklahoma got the wheels rolling early after Xander Mercurius retired the Jayhawks in order. Jason Walk led off the inning with a hustle double, advancing to third on a Camden Johson bunt single. Mason Cook limited the damage to one run, getting former teammate Deiten Lachance to ground into a double play.

Kansas saw Mercurius better in the second, forcing him to throw 30 pitches. Josh Dykhoff led off the inning with a single, and Brady Ballinger worked a walk after falling behind 1-2. With two outs, Jordan Bach punched an opposite-field single through the infield to knot the game at 1-1.



The Sooners continued to get to Cook, with the first three batters reaching base and taking the lead on a Dasan Harris single. From there, things quickly transformed into a disaster. Cook couldn’t corral a safety squeeze attempt, scoring another run. The right-hander balked, then loaded the bases with a walk to Jason Walk.

After a pair of mound visits including the athletic trainer coming out, Dan Fitzgerald went to his bullpen with the Jayhawks trailing 3-1. Riane Ritter walked in a run, then surrendered a two-run single to Deiten Lachance. Oklahoma added a sixth run in the third via a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, extending its lead to 7-1 as rain started to fall at Hoglund.

Kansas failed to respond in the third, and the Jayhawks turned to closer Boede Rahe in search of outs. Dayton Tockey greeted Rahe with a 402-foot home run to extend the Sooners’ lead to 8-1. Rahe reached a 3-1 count on the next hitter, before the game entered a lightning delay at 8:40 p.m.

At 10:23, the game was suspended until Monday. Play resumed at 12:02 p.m. the next afternoon.

Kansas can’t complete comeback on Monday

Rahe returned to the mound and did his job. After allowing the leadoff homer the night previous, Rahe allowed just one baserunner over three innings with five strikeouts. However, the Jayhawk offense couldn’t do anything against Sooner pitching. They managed just one baserunner over three innings, which was instantly erased on a double play.

After a leadoff walk, Oklahoma finally connected against Rahe. Lachance deposited a hanging breaking ball over the left field fence, extending the Sooners’ lead to 10-1 with a two-run homer. Toby Scheidt relieved Rahe, and he too gave up a two-run homer to Harris.

With three innings remaining, Kansas faced a 12-1 deficit. Left-hander Nate Smithburg mowed down the Kansas bats. Smithburg retired eight straight Jayhawks, including 1-2-3 frames in the sixth and seventh.

Mathis Nayral tossed a 1-2-3 frame, then the Jayhawks broke into the scoring column for the first time on Monday. Tyson LeBlanc delivered a solo shot to The Backyard, padding his single-season homer record with his 25th of the season.

Trey Gambill answered back with a solo shot to put Oklahoma’s lead back to 11, 13-2.

Kansas ended its season with 45 wins, tying the program record. The Jayhawks fell two wins short of reaching the College World Series for the first time since 1993.