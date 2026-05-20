Kansas, Villanova set for home-and-home series

Kansas and Villanova will meet in a men’s basketball home-and-home series starting in the 2026-27 season, the two schools announced today.

The first meeting will be in historic Allen Fieldhouse on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. The following year the two teams will meet at Villanova in November 2027.

“We’ve had a lot of great games against Villanova, including some on the biggest stage,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “These games will be great to prepare our guys for Big 12 play, and they will be exciting for our fans.”

Kansas and Villanova are two of the nine schools that have won three or more men’s basketball national championships, with seven titles between them.

In a series that dates back to 1968, Kansas and Villanova have met 10 times, including nine times during the Bill Self era, and the series is tied at 5-5. The two teams have played against each other four times in the NCAA Tournament, including in two Final Fours (2018, 2022).

Kansas defeated Villanova on its way to each of its past two NCAA National Championships. The Jayhawks beat Villanova 72-57 on March 28, 2008, in the Sweet Sixteen on their way to the 2008 Championship. The most recent meeting came April 2, 2022, in the Final Four, as KU claimed an 81-65 victory en route to the 2022 NCAA National Championship.

In addition to the Kansas-Villanova game on Nov. 27, other known KU contests for the 2026-27 season include Nov. 10 versus Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Chicago, the Players Era 8 beginning Nov. 16 in Las Vegas, and Dec. 19 versus Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic in New York City.

Kansas-Villanova (Tied, 5-5)

Date (location), KU W-L, Score

03/18/1968 (New York*), W, 55-49

01/02/2004 (Lawrence), W, 86-79

01/22/2005 (Philadelphia, Pa.), L, 62-83

03/28/2008 (Detroit, Mich.^), W, 72-57

11/29/2013 (Paradise Island, Bahamas&), L, 59-63

03/26/2016 (Louisville%), L, 59-64

03/31/2018 (San Antonio, Texas#), L, 79-95

12/15/2018 (Lawrence, Kan.), W, 74-71

12/21/2019 (Philadelphia, Pa.), L, 55-56

04/02/2022 (New Orleans#), W, 81-65

*NIT; &Battle 4 Atlantis; ^NCAA Midwest Regional; %NCAA South Regional; #NCAA Final Four