KU Athletics deal with XRP expected to be one of most lucrative to date

The University of Kansas has announced a new partnership with Ripple. As part of the agreement, the XRP logo will appear as a jersey patch on every Kansas Athletics team uniform, becoming the first major college athletics program to feature a cryptocurrency brand on its uniforms.

The partnership was developed with Learfield and goes beyond the jersey patches. This morning Ben Portnoy from SBJ said it is set to be one of the most lucrative jersey patch deals to date.

Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff said the agreement goes with the changing landscape of college athletics and the importance of building partnerships.

“We’re in a new era of college athletics, and it requires creative partnerships that look toward the future,” Goff said. “Ripple sees the value of the Kansas brand and the passion of Jayhawk fans, and we’re excited they selected Kansas Athletics to help introduce XRP to millions of sports fans. Having the XRP logo on our uniforms represents a shared commitment to innovation and excellence.”

In addition to receiving branding throughout KU venues, digital platforms and event signage, Ripple has also committed to supporting other aspects of the university. The company will help fund financial and technology education programs for Kansas student-athletes and the campus community.

The agreement was facilitated through Jayhawk Sports Properties, the local Learfield team that manages Kansas Athletics’ multimedia rights, sponsorships, advertising and jersey patch agreements.

Learfield President and CEO Cole Gahagan said the partnership is an example of Kansas Athletics continuing to find new opportunities in the evolving college landscape.

“Under Travis’s leadership, Kansas Athletics has continued to push forward and redefine what’s possible in this changing environment,” Gahagan said. “This partnership with Ripple showcases the collaboration between Learfield and Kansas Athletics while creating new ways to connect XRP with Jayhawk fans through memorable experiences.”

What Kansas coaches are saying

“Our football program is excited to proudly display the XRP logo on our jerseys. We’re thankful to have such a strong relationship with Ripple through the leadership of CEO and proud Jayhawk, Brad Garlinghouse. We think this is a great partnership between two strong brands with bright futures.” – Kansas Football coach Lance Leipold.

“This is an important day for all of Kansas Athletics, and we are certainly happy to be a part of that. It’s a critical time in college athletics to be bold, and that’s what is being accomplished with today’s announcement. We will make sure our guys understand the significance of the partnership and why it is beneficial for them moving forward.” – Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self.

“We are excited to have our team represent XRP while they are competing as Jayhawks. This is a great time for student-athletes to be at Kansas, and today’s announcement is another indication of that. Our department is always looking for ways to innovate and be different and that is exciting to be part of. We are thankful for the partnership with XRP and look forward to much success moving forward.” – Kansas Women’s Basketball Coach Brandon Schneider.