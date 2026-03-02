KU baseball ends road trip with a win, strong RPI ranking

KU baseball closed its four-game road swing against Minnesota by responding the way head coach Dan Fitzgerald wanted to see.

After dropping the middle two contests of the series, the Jayhawks bounced back Sunday with an 8-3 win at U.S. Bank Stadium to secure a split. KU entered the ninth inning hanging on to a one-run lead before breaking the game open with four runs, finishing the trip at 7-4 overall.

Minnesota struck first for the fourth straight game in the opening inning, turning a leadoff triple into a sacrifice fly and a 1-0 lead. Kansas answered later, tying the game in the fourth when Max Soliz Jr. lifted a sacrifice fly to even the score.

The Golden Gophers regained the lead with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, but Kansas responded immediately. Tyson Owens led off the fifth with a solo home run — his second of the series — to draw the Jayhawks level again.

Kansas seized control an inning later. Brady Ballinger lined an RBI double and Dariel Osoria followed with a run-scoring groundout, pushing the Jayhawks in front 4-2. Minnesota trimmed the deficit to one with a solo homer in the sixth, but that was as close as it would get.

Freshman Madden Seidl worked 3.2 innings in his start, allowing two runs before turning it over to the bullpen. Riane Ritter, Toby Scheidt, Caleb Deer and Boede Rahe combined to cover the final 5.1 innings, surrendering just one run. Ritter earned his second victory of the season, while Rahe secured the first save of his career.

Dylan Schlotterback added a sacrifice fly, Owens and Josh Dykhoff each drew bases-loaded walks, and a wild pitch brought home another run as the Jayhawks stretched the lead to 8-3. It was a big win to end the series after getting pushed around in games two and three.

“I think getting off the mat is, if it’s not the core element of athletics, it’s certainly one of the foundational elements of athletics,” Fitzgerald said. “Just being able to take a punch and get off the mat and fight back.”

Fitzgerald noted that Minnesota had controlled the previous two games, but his club responded by simplifying the game Sunday.

“We returned the favor today and played better baseball,” he said. “Baseball is an incredibly complicated game that can also be really simple when you take care of the ball and win the strike zone. We did a nice job today of taking what they gave us.

“I’m really proud of this team and how these guys fought,” Fitzgerald said. “Those were two ugly games the last two days and to be able to shake it off and get the win was big.”

The Jayhawks will play their first home games of the season with a series against St. Thomas. The head home with a 7-4 record and more importantly are ranked 20th in the latest RPI standings.