KU Elite Camp: Report from the Jayhawks first event

Kansas held their first camp of three as they evaluated several prospects in attendance. The camp took place at the indoor facility.

One of the standout performers was Jackson Parker who played at Olathe North and is preparing for a move back to California.

Parker showed why he has a four-star rating in the Rivals Industry rankings. At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds he has upper end speed. Going through the drills it did not take long to see how fluid he is, especially with a taller frame. Kansas offered a scholarship and will continue to recruit him even though he is headed to the West Coast.

“Working with coach Shelby was great it was very noticeable that we have a good relationship and I enjoyed it a lot because it was just fun in general,” Parker said. “With going through the camp it wasn’t like an evaluation for me it was more of seeing how well I understood the coaches ways of explaining things they want me to do.”

He is looking forward to getting back with family and friends in California.

“Lastly I’m super excited to get back in front of my family back in California,” he said.

Other players of note from the camp

One player to keep an eye on is Prince Lassiter from Topeka West. Much of his time has been spent focusing on basketball, but his future is likely football.

At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds he has a long wing span and moves well. He has the athleticism and once he spends time in a college weight room he will only add good weight and get stronger.

Carter Lewis was one of the top offensive linemen at the camp. The Eudora product will be someone to watch in the 2028 class. At 6-foot-3, 270 pounds he still has time grow. He has good family bloodlines with his father Danny who played offensive line for Mark Mangino.

Cade Liggett from Pratt is an interesting prospect. His best position has been considered running back but he translates better to a linebacker at the next level. He picked up an offer from Wake Forest and will be interesting to see how the Kansas staff evaluates him.