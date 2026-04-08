KU gives Nebraska first home loss, sets up big series against UCF

The Jayhawks erased two deficits and delivered late Tuesday night, knocking off No. 19 Nebraska 5-3 to hand the Cornhuskers their first home loss of the season.

The win stretched Kansas’ streak to seven games and marked its 17th comeback victory. Nebraska entered the night 15-0 at home and riding a 10-game winning streak.

Nebraska struck first in the second inning with a two-out, bases-loaded single to take a 2-0 lead. Kansas answered in the fifth when Michael Dykhoff opened the inning with a triple and Dylan Schlotterback followed with an RBI single to cut it to 2-1. The Cornhuskers added a run in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly, pushing the margin back to 3-1.

[KU gets another Big 12 sweep]

Kansas evened it up in the sixth. Tyson LeBlanc battled through an 11-pitch at-bat to draw a leadoff walk, setting the tone for the inning. Brady Ballinger followed with an RBI double, and Augusto Mungarrieta delivered another, tying the game at 3-3.

“I love how we competed,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “That’s an outstanding Nebraska team, and our guys never flinched.”

The Jayhawks took the lead and for good in the seventh. After Ballinger was intentionally walked, Mungarrieta came through again with a two-run single with the bases loaded to give Kansas its first lead of the night.

“We just kept taking quality at-bats,” Fitzgerald said. “Their starter did a really nice job, and once we got into the bullpen, our guys were able to push some runs across.”

On the mound, Kansas had a strong effort from four pitchers. Manning West worked a scoreless sixth inning and escaped a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout, earning the win. Boede Rahe closed it out with three perfect innings, striking out four and not allowing a baserunner.

“Really, really proud of how our guys competed tonight,” he said.

The Jayhawks are taking momentum into what might the biggest series in the Big 12. This weekend UCF travels to Lawrence for a three-game set with the top two teams in the league.

UCF is coming off an impressive series win over West Virginia taking two of three on the road. In their two wins they limited West Virginia to one run winning 5-0 and 5-1. UCF is currently ranked #12 in the country according to D1 Baseball and has an RPI of #21. The Jayhawks moved to #36 in RPI with the win over Nebraska.