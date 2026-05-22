KU will face Oklahoma State in the Big 12 semifinals

KU will face Oklahoma State in the semifinals tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks traveled to Stillwater last month and took two of the three from the Cowboys. They lost the first game 13-2 but came back to win the next two.

“We played them about a month ago, five weeks ago, so relatively fresh on our minds,” Dan Fitzgerald said. “They’re super physical. Obviously they can drive the baseball. I assume we’ll see Lund tomorrow.”

[Savion Flowers beats Baylor with walk-off homer]

Oklahoma State has won six of the last seven games Lund has appeared in. They are currently 28th in the RPI and 19th in the polls.

“They’re like everyone else in this league. They’re physical, they can hit, they can defend, they can pitch, and they’re really well coached,” Fitzgerald said. “So, we’ll have a great game plan. We’ll go back and enjoy this one and then turn on the computers and get ready.”

Jayhawks stayed poised after bench warning

The Jayhawks started their game with Baylor with exchanges from the umpires early on. After Augusto Mungarrieta hit a towering shot to left field he carried the bat down the first base line. Then he flipped it as he was getting close to first base.

That drew a warning from the umpires after they met to discuss the home run and what he did after the hit.

Eventually they gave the bench a warning. But Fitzgerald stood up for his players.

“Yeah, hard to manage,” he said. “Again, bench warning was really early. Augie knew it right away. Obviously carried that bat way too far down the line. But these guys, as much if not more than any team I’ve been around, really enjoy each other, love each other, love spending time together. You know, I will inevitably see pockets of guys all around the hotel tonight and out at the pool and going out to eat and coming back together. They really just enjoy the time.”

Fitzgerald had no issue with the umpires and felt they handled the situation well.

“I thought we did a really nice job of getting refocused after the warning,” he said. “I thought the umpires handled it really well, and Augie certainly learned from that one. But yeah, it’s a special group and it’s an awesome dugout.”