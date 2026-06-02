KU's Non-Conference Schedule Loaded Once Again

Kansas men’s basketball announced its regular-season non-conference schedule Tuesday and it once again features a loaded slate.

Kansas will open the regular season by hosting Fordham on Monday, Nov. 2. In its second game of the 2026-27 campaign, KU will host Middle Tennessee State on Friday, Nov. 6.

Kansas will play Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the Champions Classic in Chicago at the United Center. Following the Kentucky contest, KU will then travel to Las Vegas to participate in the Players ERA 8, Nov. 17-19. The Jayhawks will play UNLV on Tuesday, Nov. 17, then either Auburn or West Virginia the following day on Nov. 18. Kansas’ day three Players ERA 8 opponent will be either Florida, Notre Dame, Houston or Rutgers on Nov. 19.

For Thanksgiving week, Kansas returns home to host Denver on Monday, Nov. 23, then Villanova on Friday, Nov. 27. KU wraps up a three-game homestand hosting Northern Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Border Showdown foe Missouri will be KU’s next opponent at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, Dec. 6, and the Jayhawks will then travel to UConn on Saturday, Dec. 12. The following Saturday, Dec. 19, the Jayhawks will play Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic at historic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Kansas will close out non-conference play with a two-game homestand against Indiana State on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and New Orleans the following Tuesday on Dec. 29.

All fans interested in season tickets for the upcoming year can fill out the form located here.

Last season, Kansas’ strength of schedule ranked fourth nationally marking the fourth time in the last five seasons the Jayhawks have ranked in the top five in net strength of schedule. In head coach Bill Self’s 23 seasons at KU, the Jayhawks have led the nation in strength of schedule six times, and 15 times in that span KU has ranked in the top 10.

Later this summer, the Big 12 Conference will announce its men’s basketball opponent matrix for this upcoming season, which will combine with the non-conference schedule. Specific dates and times for the Big 12 slate, along with television details will be announced later. The conference men’s basketball schedule will begin in late December with the Big 12 Tournament running March 9-13 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas finished the 2025-26 season with a 24-11 record and tied for third in the Big 12 Conference regular season with a 12-6 league mark. Kansas advanced to its 53rd all-time NCAA Tournament, including its 36th consecutive dating back to the 1990 season.

Kansas Men’s Basketball 2026-27 Schedule

(Home games in ALL CAPS; Times and TV to be announced later)

Nov. 2 (Mon.) – FORDHAM

Nov. 6 (Fri.) – MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Nov. 10 (Tue.) – vs. Kentucky (Champions Classic, Chicago)

Nov. 17 (Tue.) – vs. UNLV (Players ERA 8, Las Vegas)

Nov. 18 (Wed.) – vs. Auburn or West Virginia (Players ERA 8, Las Vegas)

Nov. 19 (Thurs.) – vs. Florida, Notre Dame, Houston, Rutgers (Players ERA 8, Las Vegas)

Nov. 23 (Mon.) – DENVER

Nov. 27 (Fri.) – VILLANOVA

Dec. 1 (Tue.) – NORTHERN IOWA

Dec. 6 (Sun.) – vs. Missouri (Kansas City, Missouri)

Dec. 12 (Sat.) – at UConn

Dec. 19 (Sat.) – vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic, New York City)

Dec. 22 (Tue.) – INDIANA STATE

Dec. 29 (Tue.) – NEW ORLEANS