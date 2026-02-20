Lance Leipold, Rob Ianello talk about the Union Jack Classic

The Jayhawks will make their first ever trip outside the United States to face Arizona State. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and General Manager Rob Ianello talked about the game and several other facets about the program.

Leipold said the London game at Wembley is an opportunity and a step toward expanding college football internationally, much like the NFL’s overseas growth. He emphasized that the trip is about more than just playing a game, pointing to the cultural experience for players and overseas travelling during the season. Leipold also discussed how the transfer portal has reshaped their roster building, first helping the program reach scholarship numbers and now serving as a way to add experienced players. That has created competition, noting that large graduating senior classes made adding proven snaps a priority this year.

Ianello explained how his role has evolved into an NFL-style position focused on NIL strategy, revenue sharing, contract-style negotiations and roster economics. He said Kansas’ major facility upgrades are critical for recruiting and retention, and the commitment from the university at a time when some programs are pulling back on facilities spending. Ianello stressed that culture fit is just as important as talent when evaluating portal players. He added retention is the program’s top recruiting tool, assisted by communication with families and a financial model built around NFL roster type guidelines.

Watch everything they had to say in their meeting with the London based media about playing in the Union Jack Classic.

Lance Leipold

Rob Ianello