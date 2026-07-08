Lance Leipold says fall camp consistency will determine the starting QB

Kansas enters the 2026 season with one of its biggest questions at the most important position.

Quarterback.

After Jalon Daniels graduated following a career that included 44 starts, the Jayhawks are preparing for a new era at quarterback. As fall camp approaches, head coach Lance Leipold said the competition is centered around Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall.

Leipold said replacing a veteran like Daniels won’t be easy, but he believes both quarterbacks have benefited from experience over the last couple seasons.

“Well, obviously it’s been different when you have somebody with that many starts and the experience that goes through it,” Leipold said. “But I think we have two fine candidates to take over.”

Leipold said Daniels missed time and that helped prepare both Ballard and Marshall for the competition they are in. With Daniels missing time because of injuries and spring practices in recent years, both quarterbacks were able to get a lot of repetitions.

“The uniqueness of Jalon’s career, as we know, was he went through some injuries and went through some times where he missed spring ball the last couple years,” Leipold said. “Isaiah Marshall and Cole Ballard were able to gain those reps and the experience. So, there’s been some times without him under center, so to speak, that I think will help us in this transition.”

With preseason camp nearing, Leipold said the competition will come down to which quarterback performs the most consistently. They bring different strengths to the position and it will come down to which player has a skillset to fit into their scheme.

The quarterback who has the most consistent fall camp will be the starter in week one.

“Obviously, who’s going to give us the best chance to win on Saturday?” Leipold said. “With that, who’s going to be most consistent during camp?”

Leipold also pointed out some of the differences between the two quarterbacks. Even though they have differences in their game, both have the ability to make plays with their running.

“Each has a little different flavor,” Leipold said. “Isaiah’s probably a little faster. Both are capable runners. And again, who’s going to give us the best chance to be effective in the pass game as well?”