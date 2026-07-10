Leroy Harris still learning defensive end, hoping for a big year

Leroy Harris III made an immediate impact during his first season at Kansas after transferring from Chattanooga. The defensive end quickly became one of the Jayhawks most consistent defenders, earning the highest defensive grade on the team from Pro Football Focus at 75.2.

Now entering his second season in Lawrence, Harris isn’t satisfied with what he accomplished a year ago.

His focus has shifted toward continuing to develop his game and proving he can play multiple roles on the defensive side of the ball. He talked about where he wants his game to go during the Big 12 Media Days.

“I mean, just getting better 1% daily,” Harris said. “Just continuing to work on my craft and work on my skill set, just grow my game, become more versatile, and become what, hopefully one day, NFL teams are looking for.”

That versatility has become one of Harris’ biggest strengths.

Defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald him to do more than rush the quarterback. Depending on the scheme, Harris can line up on the edge, slide inside, defend the run or even drop into coverage.

“Continue to show my versatility,” Harris said. “Whether I can drop back in coverage, whether I can rush the passer, whether I can set the edge. Just showing that I can do all these things.”

“I can play in multiple fronts, multiple defenses. I can be off the ball, I can be on the line, I can be in coverage on a slot receiver, I can get matched up against a big tight end, be in the run game, maybe even work inside as a 3-tech. Anything. Be able to do anything. All those things show that I have the ability to play at the next level at the end of the day.”

Last year as a defensive end, Harris dropped into coverage 46 times and had the second-best grade on the team.

Whether he was lining up in a four-man front, playing the run or dropping back into coverage, Harris said every responsibility required a different skill set.

“I’d definitely say just the athletic ability that God blessed me with,” Harris said. “I have to be a safety sometimes and kind of drop in and guard somebody. Other times I’ve got to be a defensive end, kind of working more in the trenches, working in the run game, making sure I’m setting the edge, staying in my gap and everything.”

“Shoot, even at times when we switch fronts, I’ve got to be a 3-tech and everything, rushing in there. So really, you have to have the size to be able to play on the inside. You have to be fast enough to guard maybe a receiver in certain calls, and then strong enough to be in there in a 3-tech role.”

Harris still learning DE after playing safety in high school

One of the more interesting parts of Harris’ development is that defensive end wasn’t even his primary position growing up. He spent much of his high school career playing safety and linebacker before transitioning to defensive end after arriving at Chattanooga.

That move has been one of the biggest adjustments of his football career, but it’s also where he’s seen the most improvement.

“I’d say just pass-rushing-wise,” Harris said. “I mean, I didn’t originally play defensive end in high school. Coming out of high school, I was more of a safety. As a linebacker, I didn’t rush the passer as often. I had like one sack in high school.”

Not many players have a high ceiling because they are still learning their position. But Harris has only played defensive end for two college seasons.

“So just that transition to the next level, playing defensive end and rushing the passer more often, that was probably the biggest step that I took,” he said. “I’ll continue to work on that. Hopefully, I can break through the ceiling this year and do great things.”