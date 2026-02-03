Live Game Chat: No. 11 Kansas at No. 13 Texas Tech
No. 11 Kansas and No. 13 Texas Tech are closing in on tip from United Supermarkets Arena.
To participate in tonight’s “Live Game Chat”, click here.
No. 11 Kansas and No. 13 Texas Tech are closing in on tip from United Supermarkets Arena.
To participate in tonight’s “Live Game Chat”, click here.
The Jayhawks went to the portal looking for two or three wide receivers and two tight ends. If they found three receivers they wanted, they had...
What: No. 14 Kansas at No. 11 Texas Tech Where: Lubbock, Texas • United Supermarkets Arena (15,098) When: Monday, February 2, 2026 • 8 p.m. (CT) --...
Nick Morrow got a lot of attention from college coaches after entering the portal. He was a mainstay at Cal the last two years as an offensive...
Bryson Tiller capped off a career performance against BYU in style. With 13:34 to play, Tiller caught the ball on the wing, pump faked to get his...
On Saturday, Tyran Stokes, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound small forward from Rainier Beach in Seattle, Washington, made his way to Lawrence, Kansas, for the...
Kansas played a first half that Bill Self called the best the Jayhawks have played all season. Darryn Peterson starred, scoring 18 points and filling...
The defensive line is one of the top position groups strengthened in the portal for Kansas. They did well in the portal especially on the interior...
After the Jayhawks win over BYU Bill Self did an exclusive interview with Jeff Goodman on the Field of 68 After Dark. Self talked a lot about Darryn...
Behind five double-digit scorers, Bryson Tiller (21), Darryn Peterson (18), Flory Bidunga (16), Melvin Council (15), and Tre White (12), No. 14...
No. 14 Kansas defeated No. 13 BYU, 90-82, to move to 16-5 overall and 6-2 in the Big 12. No long after the win, Bill Self met with the media to...
Early on Saturday night, No. 14 Kansas (16-5; 6-2) defeated No. 13 BYU (17-4; 5-3), 90-82. Bryson Tiller scored a career-high 21 points, while Melvin...
After taking a 20-point lead into halftime, Kansas led by as little as four late in the second half against BYU. Melvin Council Jr. made a tough two...
JayhawkSlant is sitting courtside for today's Big 12 Showdown between No. 14 Kansas and No. 13 BYU. To participate in today's "Live Game Chat",...
ESPN's Seth Greenberg met with reporters prior to GameDay broadcasting from Allen Fieldhouse. He talked about the KU-BYU game and what to expect from...
What: No. 14 Kansas vs. No. 13 BYU Where: Lawrence, Kan. • Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) When: Saturday, January 31, 2026 • 3:30 p.m. (CT) Television:...
On Friday afternoon, ESPN "College GameDay" personalities Andraya Cater and Seth Greenberg met with the media inside the Allen Fieldhouse media room...
The Kansas coaching staff has been on the road the last two weeks visiting recruits in the 2027 class. Coaches have been spotted from east to west...
No. 14 Kansas puts its four-game winning streak on the line, taking on No. 13 BYU on Saturday. The matchup features two of the likely top three picks...
Jaron Willis was among the early group of recruits who took a visit to Kansas the first couple days after the portal opened. After completing his...
This season, Darryn Peterson is averaging 21.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Offensively, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard from Canton, Ohio, has...
On Thursday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media to preview the BYU game, provided the latest health update on Darryn Peterson,...
The Jayhawk Slant staff is back in the studio looking at the recent success of the basketball team and wrapping up the football recruiting portal...
Yasin Willis, who led Syracuse in rushing last season, signed with the Jayhawks after an official visit that quickly put KU in the lead. From the...
The CBS Sports Classic has added Kansas to its annual college basketball showcase featuring four of the nation’s top programs. The Jayhawks join...
Brady Ballinger’s move from first base to the outfield leaves Kansas with two returners expected to play a major role in the infield. The Jayhawks,...