Live Game Chat: No. 19 Kansas at Kansas State
Allen Fieldhouse will again take center stage on the national scene later this month, as ESPN announced Saturday that College GameDay will broadcast...
What: No. 19 Kansas at Kansas State Where: Manhattan, Kan. • Bramlage Coliseum (11,010) When: Saturday, January 24, 2026 • 7 p.m. (CT) -- Dillons...
The Kansas coaching staff went into the transfer portal season needing to sign 30-plus players in a two week span. That is no easy task trying to get...
When Kansas plays host to BYU on January 31, three prospects are expected to be in attendance inside Allen Fieldhouse. Two of the prospects, Tay...
Coming off a redshirt season, Jamari McDowell’s role was a bit uncertain with the additions of transfer and freshman guards. However, McDowell has...
Kansas added a proven and productive wide receiver with the signing of Nik McMillan, who arrives in Lawrence after a standout season at Buffalo. When...
Unable to accompany his team to Boulder for Tuesday night's Big 12 road contest at Colorado, Bill Self was forced to watch Kansas earn its first...
No. 19 Kansas defeated Colorado, 75-69, on Tuesday night. In the win, Darryn Peterson scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds in 31 minutes of...
During his appearance on "Hawk Talk" on Wednesday night, Bill Self said that Darryn Peterson wouldn't be healthy for a while after rolling his ankle...
On Thursday afternoon, Jamari McDowell met with the media to preview the Kansas State game and more. McDowell was asked about facing the Wildcats in...
There were several position groups that helped their room through the transfer portal. But none may have been as impactful as the running back group....
On Monday night, Kansas head coach Bill Self was taken to LMH Health by ambulance after feeling under the weather late in the day. In a release sent...
The Big 12 Conference released Kansas football’s complete 2026 schedule on Wednesday. The Jayhawks will play six games at David Booth Kansas Memorial...
Landyn Watson arrived in Lawrence with a good idea what he was looking for in his final college stop. After playing at TCU, Marshall and most...
Melvin Council, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard from Rochester, N.Y., made two of the biggest plays of the game late against Colorado, which allowed...
For the first time in conference play this season, Kansas experienced what it feels like to win on the road. On Tuesday night, the Jayhawks defeated...
In defeating Colorado, 75-69 on Tuesday night, No. 19 Kansas (14-5; 4-2) secured its first conference road win of the season in Boulder. Minutes...
Jacque Vaughn led Kansas to its first Big 12 road win of the season, holding off a feisty Colorado team for a 75-69 win late in Boulder on Tuesday....
No. 19 Kansas and Colorado are closing in on tipoff from the CU Events Center. The game will be televised on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. (Central). To...
Kansas added another piece to its secondary with the signing of Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman, a defensive back who signed after playing his last two...
Kansas baseball made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 during a record-setting 2025 season. As the calendar turns to 2026, the Jayhawks...
What: No. 19 Kansas at Colorado Where: Boulder, Colo. • CU Events Center (11,064) When: Tuesday, January 20, 2026 • 10 p.m. (CT) Play-by-Play: Jon...
No. 19 Kansas (13-5; 3-2) has a huge opportunity to gain some much-needed momentum on the road this week. Bill Self's squad, which opened up...
The word got out Friday that Dylan Edwards was heading to Lawrence for his official visit. But it might have been an extensive visit before that,...