Live Game Chat: No. 9 Kansas at No. 5 Iowa State
No. 9 Kansas (19-5; 9-2) and No. 5 Iowa State (21-3; 8-3) are closing in on tip from Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
To participate in today’s “Live Game Chat”, click here.
Kansas opened the 2026 baseball season with an early spark, but the Jayhawks couldn’t keep the momentum in a 7–4 loss on the road to UTRGV on opening...
Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard from Canton, Ohio, will make his return to the court when No. 9 Kansas takes the court against No. 5...
What: No. 9 Kansas at No. 5 Iowa State Where: Ames, Iowa • Hilton Coliseum (14,267) When: Saturday, February 14, 2026 • 12 p.m. (CT) Television:...
Kansas added a dynamic piece to the backfield, bringing in running back Dylan Edwards —whose career has already taken him through two Power Five...
Brady Ballinger has garnered a ton of hype heading into his junior campaign for Kansas baseball. He was recently named to the Golden Spikes Watch...
We are joined by Kansas head baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald from Texas. He talks about his team heading into the season and a tough road challenge....
Darryn Peterson, in 13 games, is averaging 20.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. During that same stretch, he’s converted 48.9% of his field goals,...
On Thursday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media to preview the Iowa State game, provided the latest on Darryn Peterson, and...
A good visit in the fall, a clear academic plan, and a coach he trusted helped Derek Gonzalez make an early decision. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound...
With Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard from Canton, Ohio, sidelined with "flu-like" symptoms, No. 9 Kansas (19-5; 9-2) handed No. 1...
Brody Pfannenstiel’s junior season came with a learning curve with a new program after transferring from Russell High School. He talked about the...
Melvin Council Jr. arrived at Kansas as a graduate student after spending time at Monroe College, Wagner and St. Bonaventure. He ranked as the...
January has never been a quiet month inside Kansas football’s strength and conditioning complex, but this year brings a different look to the program...
With Darryn Peterson sidelined with "flu-like" symptoms, No. 9 Kansas (19-5; 9-2) handed No. 1 Arizona (23-1; 10-1) its first loss of the season,...
Flory Bidunga didn’t make a basket until the 6:44 mark in the first half, throwing down a second-chance dunk. His matchup, Arizona’s Motiejus Krivas,...
Minutes after No. 9 Kansas handed No. 1 Arizona its first loss of the season, Bill Self met with the media. Self talked about the win, provided the...
On Monday night, No. 9 Kansas handed No. 1 Arizona its first loss of the season, 82-78. Minutes after the game, Melvin Council, Flory Bidunga, and...
In life, three things are certain: death, taxes and Bill Self winning on ESPN's Big Monday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas defeated undefeated #1 Arizona...
JayhawkSlant is sitting courtside for tonight's Big 12 Showdown between No. 9 Kansas and No. 1 Arizona. To participate in tonight's "Live Game...
Living just minutes from campus, Reece Wilmes is familiar with the Kansas football program. He has taken more visits to KU over the other schools on...
In 13 starts this season, Darryn Peterson is averaging 20.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Offensively, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard from...
Trezelle Jenkins Jr. arrived in Lawrence last month looking for a new home after entering the transfer portal. He was searching for a place that felt...
What: No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 1 Arizona Where: Lawrence, Kan. • Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) When: Monday, February 9, 2026 • 8 p.m. (CT) -- ESPN Big...
Kansas will welcome undefeated #1 Arizona to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night. The Jayhawks have yet to host the #1 team at Allen Fieldhouse under...
Spring football at Kansas will bring more something the program has not seen in some time. An open quarterback competition that could come down to...