Skip to main content
Kansas
Join Now

Live Game Chat: No. 9 Kansas at No. 5 Iowa State

Screenshotby: Shay Wildeboor41 minutes agoJayhawkSlant

No. 9 Kansas (19-5; 9-2) and No. 5 Iowa State (21-3; 8-3) are closing in on tip from Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

To participate in today’s “Live Game Chat”, click here.

You may also like