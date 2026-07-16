Looking back what the defensive players said at Big 12 media days

The Jayhawks sent five players to the Big 12 media days and three of them were on the defensive side. Here is a closer look at what Blake Herold, Trey Lathan and Leroy Harris III had to say in their breakout interviews.

Blake Herold

Blake Herold said the they have moved on from last season’s disappointments by focusing on finishing games better and improving execution during key moments. That is something the team has emphasized throughout summer workouts.

He said one of the biggest priorities has also been helping newcomers understand Kansas’ culture and fitting in the program, adding that transfer Dylan Edwards has fit in well and has quickly shown why he’s such a dynamic playmaker. Herold said the coaching staff challenged him to become a stronger leader and be more vocal along the defensive line and throughout the defense.

Trey Lathan

Trey Lathan said the defense is benefiting from its second year under defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald because players have a much better grasp of the scheme and can now focus on playing with more physicality.

Lathan talked about veteran linebacker Bam Crouch for his experience and success at a high level and calling newcomer Jibreel Al-Amin “a freak of nature” because of his combination of size, length and athleticism. He said practicing against Kansas’ new offense has challenged the defense with unique formations, motion and shifts.

Leroy Harris III

Leroy Harris said his improvement with the Jayhawks has come from focusing on getting “1% better” every day while continuing to expand his skill set and become a more versatile player. Harris said one of his biggest goals this season is to show NFL scouts he can impact the game in a variety of ways, whether it’s rushing the passer, dropping into coverage, setting the edge, playing multiple positions or fitting into different defensive schemes.

He added that being selected to represent Kansas at Big 12 Media Days was a tremendous honor, especially after only one year in the program.