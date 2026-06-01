Manning West an unsung hero in win over Arkansas

The Jayhawks advanced to the Super Regionals for the first time in school history. There were several storylines from the weekend and some that will not get talked about as much. One of them was the middle innings they got from pitcher Manning West.

Kansas started Mathis Nayral and he only lasted 34 pitches.

Dan Fitzgerald went to Toby Scheidt who got them 1 1/3 innings giving up two earned runs and walking two batters. Fitzgerald had a plan but they had to get to the later innings before he could go with Riane Ritter and Boede Rahe.

Ritter threw the night before and Rahe pitched on Friday and Saturday.

“We needed someone to bridge to Ritter and Boede and we knew they were limited in their pitches,” Fitzgerald said. “They both felt great coming into today and our training staff did an incredible job getting those two ready to pitch and we’ve got all kinds of science where we’re testing the arms.”

[Jayhawks advance to the Super Regionals]

Fitzgerald said the middle relief plan was to use West or Kannon Carr. But there was no need to make a change once West entered the game. He gave the Jayhawks three innings only allowing one hit facing 13 batters.

“Manning just got hot and that cutter was disgusting tonight and he was able to get underneath some barrels,” Fitzgerald said. “And the impressive thing is that he did it striking out one guy and to go three innings through that lineup and only give up one run with one punchout means you’re really pitching. So couldn’t be more proud of him. He’s such a great competitor and such a great teammate and what a moment for Manning.”

West threw 42 pitches and ate up crucial innings allowing them to get to the setup man in Ritter. West was the winning pitcher and played a key role beating Arkansas for the second time in two days.

Brady Ballinger was not surprised to see him have success.

“No shock out of Manning,” Ballinger said. “He’s been there before. He’s come in big games before. He’s pitched big innings for us. And when I saw him come out, I had so much confidence in him. It was awesome.”

Shortstop Tyson LeBlanc said Fitzgerald challenged the pitching staff to step up. It came at a time when the Jayhawks needed a spark after trailing early when West entered the game.

“That was huge,” LeBlanc said. “Fitz actually challenged the pitchers for one person, one guy to step up into the moment and he gave us the zeros we need for our offense to catch back up and that’s what he’s done for us or that’s what he’s done for the program for two years.”