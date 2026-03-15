March Madness: Where several bracket predictions have KU

On Sunday morning we did a breakdown of the top bracketology sites across the country. The results are mixed with Kansas being a four or five seed. The opening round where the Jayhawks might play changes with each outlet.

Here is a look where several different sites predict Kansas will open their first round and the matchup.

[Story: KU looking offensive consistency heading into March Madness]

CBS

Kansas opening up against High Point in Portland. The Jayhawks would be the fourth seed. In the same side of the bracket CBS has Kansas facing the winner of St. John’s and Akron.

East Region – Portland

#4- Kansas vs. High

#5- St. John’s vs. Akron

On3

The latest On3 bracket has the Jayhawks in Portland as well. But they have the seeds switched with Kansas as the #5 seed and St, John’s as the four. KU would play Akron and St, John’s would meet Hawaii.

East Region- Portland

#5- Kansas vs. #12- Akron

#4- St. John’s vs. #13- Hawaii

ESPN

Joe Lunardi released his most recent update after midnight and the Jayhawks are a four seed and playing CA Baptist the #13 seed in San Diego. They are paired with Arkansas (the #5 seed) who faces McNeese State. Lunardi has KU in the Midwest region.

Midwest Region

#4- Kansas vs. #13- CA Baptist

#5- Arkansas vs. #12- McNeese State

USA Today

The USA Today agrees with Lunardi and has Kansas in the Midwest but as a five seed. In the first round they would play McNeese State. If they win, up next would be the winner of Vanderbilt (#4) or High Point (#13).

Midwest Region

#5- Kansas vs. #12- McNeese State

#4- Vanderbilt vs. #13- High Point

Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports dropped KU from four seed to a five after the loss to Houston. They have Kansas playing #12 seed and would get the winner of Vanderbilt (#4) vs. Hofstra (#13). Yahoo Sports has the round being played in Tampa.

Midwest Region- Tampa

#5- Kansas vs. #12- Akron

#4- Vanderbilt vs. #13-Hofstra

The Athletic

The Athletic has the Jayhawks heading east to Philadelphia playing in the South region. Kansas is predicted as the #4 seed and plays #13 Hofstra. Like Yahoo Sports, The Athletic matches the Jayhawks up against St. John’s (#5) who would play Yale.

South Region- Philadelphia

#4- Kansas vs. #13- Hofstra

#5- St. John’s vs. #12- Yale

Fox Sports

Kansas is listed as a four seed in the East region and plays #13 Northern Iowa. Fox Sports did not list the host sites for location. If they win, KU would get the winner of Alabama (#5) and High Point. (#12)

East Region

#4- Kansas vs. #13- Northern Iowa

#5- Alabama vs. #12- High Point