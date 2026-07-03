Matt Gildersleeve says new faces stepping into leadership role

When more than 40 new scholarship players arrived at Kansas in January, one of the biggest questions facing the program was where does the leadership come from?

Director of Sports Performance Matt Gildersleeve said the process has taken time, but as the Jayhawks head toward fall camp, several players have stepped up from returning veterans to newcomers.

Gildersleeve said the program’s leadership council includes 16 players, which is larger than past teams.

“When you have that many guys responsible for something, they all kind of think the other guy’s going to do it, and nobody ends up doing it,” Gildersleeve said. “What you end up having is a bunch of guys that don’t really truly lead.”

But Gildersleeve has watched several players emerge in what he calls “alpha leaders.”

“The most exciting thing about this group is there’s definitely different levels of leaders within that leadership council, but they all want to lead,” he said. “You see them and hear them all taking action and leading.”

Several players stepping into leadership role

One of the biggest developments has come from offensive lineman Calvin Clements. Gildersleeve said the former Free State product has transformed from a quiet player into someone who has become one of the team’s vocal leaders.

“Even this winter, you could kind of see him learning,” Gildersleeve said. “This summer, it’s like he shot out of a cannon. This guy is running the team, whether it be extra work, demanding a standard, constantly being vocal. You’re seeing a part of Calvin that you’ve never seen before, and that’s extremely exciting.”

He also pointed to Trey Lathan and Blake Herold as players who have taken big steps forward this offseason. Lathan is the team’s leading tackler who returned after last season and Herold said in spring football he wanted to be more of a leader.

“Trey Lathan has been an absolute pleasant surprise in so many ways,” Gildersleeve said. “He’s been on fire, and we need a guy from that position to really be a demanding, vocal leader.”

The same has gone for Herold.

“You can put a guy in a leadership role and make him lead, but I’ll tell you what, it never works,” Gildersleeve said. “Leadership is so challenging. If a guy doesn’t want to do it on his own, you’re never going to have success with that young man. To see Blake step into that role has been tremendous.”

One newcomer who has impressed the staff is linebacker Quincy Davis. Gildersleeve said one of the first things he did after Davis arrived on campus was connect him with former Kansas linebacker Rich Miller, who transferred to KU from Buffalo and successfully made the same transition.

“The first guy I put him in contact with was Rich Miller because they remind me so much of each other,” Gildersleeve said. “Rich is such a mentor. Still to this day, he’s on the phone with Quincy and has kind of walked him through his process of what it was like for him coming here from Buffalo and making that transition.”

Gildersleeve believes that mentorship has helped Davis adjust to the transition from New Mexico State.

“Quincy, like Rich, came from New Mexico State, where it’s a lower-level school,” Gildersleeve said. “He’s coming up into the big leagues with that whole mindset and mentality.”