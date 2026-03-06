Melvin Council, Wilder Evers, Justin Cross talk senior night
On Friday afternoon, Melvin Council, Wilder Evers, and Justin Cross previewed senior night and more.
JayhawkSlant.com has the very latest below.
Bill Self, on Friday afternoon, met with the media in Lawrence to preview senior night and more. JayhawkSlant.com was on hand and has the very...
Kansas hosted several visitors for their first junior day, and one of them was Trason Haley from Sachse, Texas. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive...
After stranding 12 runners through the first seven innings, Kansas finally came through in the eighth to take a deciding lead in a 4-2 win over St....
Kansas football’s trip to the international stage during the season will offer a chance to showcase the program in a different setting. But Rob...
Pearland (Tex.) Shadow Creek safety Kevin Jackson continues to see his recruitment take off, but after a recent junior day trip to Kansas, the...
After 11 consecutive games on the road to open the season, Kansas baseball returns for its home opener against St. Thomas on Thursday. Dan...
Matt Gildersleeve has always been at the forefront when it comes to constructing a player led program. Since Lance Leipold and his staff arrived,...
On Tuesday night, No. 14 Kansas fell to Arizona State, 70-60. On Saturday afternoon, Bill Self‘s squad lost at No. 2 Arizona, 81-64. In losing...
The month of February brought a slow time for recruiting since it was a dead period. But now the Kansas staff is set to start welcoming recruits that...
On Tuesday night, No. 14 Kansas fell to Arizona State, 70-60. On Saturday afternoon, Bill Self's squad lost at No. 2 Arizona, 81-64. In losing to the...
Kansas dug itself a huge hole at halftime, trailing Arizona State by 20 with Bill Self being ejected in the first half. The Jayhawks got as close as...
No. 14 Kansas and Arizona State are closing in on tip from Desert Financial Arena. To participate in tonight's "Live Game Chat", click here....
In an era where roster movement can change overnight, retention has become as important as recruiting for the Kansas football program. With revenue...
What: No. 14 Kansas at Arizona State Where: Tempe, Ariz. • Desert Financial Arena (14,000) When: Tuesday, March 3, 2026 • 8 p.m. (CT) Television:...
Ethan Hauser made the trip from Georgia to Lawrence for an unofficial visit, and the stop left a strong impression. The Buford High linebacker spent...
The 2026 JayhawkSlant.com Hoops Hot Board is now live. Currently, four players from the class of 2026, Tay Kinney, Davion Adkins, Trent Perry, and...
KU baseball closed its four-game road swing against Minnesota by responding the way head coach Dan Fitzgerald wanted to see. After dropping the...
The new January transfer portal window forced college football programs to operate at a pace most had not experienced, and for the Kansas football...
Kansas baseball fell 10–3 to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, as a six-run third inning by the Gophers broke the game open. Cade...
No. 14 Kansas, for the third-straight Saturday, lost a conference game by double-digits, falling at No. 2 Arizona, 81-64. A lot didn't go KU's way...
Arizona used a pair of big runs to come away with a 84-61 win over Kansas on Saturday in Tucson. After allowing a 19-0 run in the first half, Kansas...
No. 14 Kansas and No. 2 Arizona are closing in on tip from the McKale Center. To participate in today's "Live Game Chat", click here....
What: No. 14 Kansas at No. 2 Arizona Where: Tucson, Ariz. • McKale Center (14,688) When: Saturday, February 28, 2026 • 3 p.m. (CT) Television:...
Two offensive players from Kansas stood on one of football’s biggest stages this week as quarterback Jalon Daniels and wide receiver Emmanuel...
As the season draws to a close, Kansas will head west for a two-game road trip in Arizona. The Jayhawks will take on Arizona on Saturday, before...