No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 1 Arizona: Preview, game notes, and more

What: No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 1 Arizona

Where: Lawrence, Kan. • Allen Fieldhouse (15,300)

When: Monday, February 9, 2026 • 8 p.m. (CT) — ESPN Big Monday

Television: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Jon Sciambi

Analyst: Fran Fraschilla

Reporter: Angel Gray

Producer: Joe McCoy

Director: Anthony DeMarco

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Webcast: KUAthletics.com/Radio

Play-by-Play: Brian Hanni

Analyst: Greg Gurley

KANSAS SET TO HOST NO. 1 ARIZONA ON MONDAY NIGHT

Kansas doesn’t have much time, if any at all, to enjoy Saturday’s home win over Utah. Bill Self’s squad, on Monday night, plays host to No. 1 Arizona.

Self, following KU’s win over the Utes, was asked about the Wildcats and the challenges they’ll present on Big Monday.

“Monday is the most fun game that we would have had so far this year,” said Self. “Hopefully, there’s much bigger games later on in this game. To date, it’ll be the biggest. They’re men. They dominate people 12 feet and in. We got to play bigger.

“We got to play tougher,” he added. “We got to play stronger. Got to play smarter. And then they guard. We got to give them something to defend on the other end, but it’ll be a fun game. It’d be a fun atmosphere. Only one day to prep, but hopefully we can figure something out to at least slow them down.”

TIPOFF

— No. 11 Kansas (18-5, 8-2) concludes its two-game home stand when it plays host to No. 1 Arizona (22-0, 10-0) on ESPN Big Monday, Feb. 9. Tip from Allen Fieldhouse will be at 8 p.m. Central and the game will be televised on ESPN.

— Kansas won its seventh-straight game with a 71-59 win against Utah on Feb. 7. KU’s seven-game winning streak ties for the 11th longest nationally. Arizona’s 23-game winning streak is second nationally to Miami (Ohio) at 24. The Wildcats defeated Oklahoma State, 84-47, on Feb. 7 in their last outing.

— Kansas leads the all-time series with Arizona, 9-5, and the Jayhawks have won two of the last three meetings. Arizona won the last match up, 88-77, in the on March 13, 2025, in the Big 12 Championship.

— Monday marks the 28th time Kansas will face the Associated Press No. 1. KU is 9-18 all-time versus No. 1, including 4-4 in the Bill Self era.

— Kansas is 1-5 versus the No. 1 team in Lawrence, including 0-5 in Allen Fieldhouse. The last No. 1 team to play in Allen Fieldhouse was Arizona on Jan. 25, 2003, a 91-74 Arizona win.

— Under Bill Self, Kansas is 26-5 (83.9%) in Allen Fieldhouse against teams ranked higher than KU.

— Under Bill Self, Kansas is 27-7 (79.4%) against Associated Press top-10 teams in games played in Allen Fieldhouse, including 1-1 this season.

— Kansas is No. 13 in the NET, which is fourth in the Big 12. KU’s strength of schedule is No. 3, which is first in the Big 12, and only trails (1) Alabama and (2) Auburn.

— Kansas leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 38.0%, which is sixth nationally, and three-point field goal percentage defense at 29.4%, which is 18th nationally, and blocked shots at 6.1, which is second nationally to Georgia (6.9).

ABOUT KANSAS

No. 11 Kansas (18-5, 8-2) won its seventh-straight game with a 71-59 win against Utah Feb. 7. KU’s seven-game winning streak ties for the 11th longest in NCAA D1 and is KU’s longest winning streak of the season. KU is averaging 77.8 points per game and has a plus-10.5 scoring margin. KU pulls down 38.9 rebounds per contest with a plus-3.4 rebound margin.

KU averages 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals, and 6.1 blocked shots per contest. KU leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 38.0%, which is sixth nationally, and three-point field goal percentage defense at 29.4%, which is 18th nationally. KU also leads the Big 12 in blocked shots (6.1), which is second nationally behind Georgia (6.9).

Freshman guard Darryn Peterson, the Jan. 19 Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, leads Kansas with a 20.5 scoring average. He has six games of 20 or more points and has made 36 threes in 13

games played this season. His 36 threes are second most on the Kansas team.

Senior guard Tre White has five double-doubles on the season and is next in scoring at 14.6 points per contest. White leads Kansas with 37 threes made, 95 free throws made, and an 85.6 free throw percentage, which ranks fifth in the Big 12.

Sophomore center Flory Bidunga is 77-for-98 (78.6%) from the field in his last 12 games. Recently named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year top 10, Bidunga scores 14.6 points per contest and leads KU with 8.9 rebounds per outing.



Bidunga has eight double-doubles this season, including 17 points and 10 rebounds, with seven blocks, against Utah (2/7). He leads the Big 12 with 65 blocked shots, which is second nationally, with 2.8 blocks per game, which is second nationally, and with a 68.4 field goal percentage, which is fourth nationally. At 14.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg, and 2.8 bpg, Bidunga is the only player in NCAA Division I to average more than 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game.

Senior Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.7 points per game in league games and 13.7 ppg overall. He leads KU with 117 assists and 19 steals. Council is fourth in the Big 12, 21st nationally, with a 3.34 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Redshirt-freshman forward Bryson Tiller (8.7 ppg) scored a career-high 21 points versus BYU (1/31). He made three threes and pulled down seven rebounds against BYU. Tiller is second on the team with 31 blocked shots and pulls down 6.0 rebounds per game. He has started the last 20 games for KU.

Redshirt-sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson (4.7 ppg) has 17 steals. Jackson scored a career-high 19 points at Kansas State (1/24). Redshirt-sophomore guard Jamari McDowell (3.8 ppg, 22 threes) has started six games. Freshman Kohl Rosario (3.7) has made 13 threes this season, while senior guard Jayden Dawson (2.2 ppg) has made nine threes this season.

ABOUT ARIZONA

Located in Tucson, Arizona, No. 1 Arizona (23-0, 10-0) is coming off an 84-47 win against Oklahoma State on Feb. 7. The Wildcats are coached by Tommy Lloyd, who is 135-33 in his fifth season as a head coach, all at Arizona. Arizona leads the Big 12, scoring 89.3 points per game, which is 11th in the nation, and its plus-21.7 scoring margin also leads the league and is third nationally. Arizona pulls down 43.9 rebounds per game and has a plus-13.4 rebound margin, and both lead the conference and are second nationally.

Arizona also leads the Big 12 in free throws attempted per game (26.8) and free throws made per contest (19.7). Arizona also averages 18.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocked shots per game.

Freshman guard Brayden Burries leads Arizona in scoring at 15.3 points per game and with 36 three pointers made. He is second on the team with 36 steals and 63 assists. Freshman forward Koa Peat is next in scoring at 14.6 points per contest. He pulls down 5.6 rebounds per game and has 15 blocked shots.

Senior guard Jaden Bradley (13.8 ppg) leads the team with 103 assists and 42 steals. Junior center Motiejus Krivas (11.0 ppg) leads Arizona with 41 blocked shots. His 8.3 rebounds per game are second on the team behind senior forward Tobe Awaka who scores 9.9 points per game and pulls down 9.9 rebounds per outing.

Other Arizona regulars include freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov (9.4 ppg, 18 threes), senior guard Anthony Dell’Orso (8.3 ppg, 25 threes), and freshman forward Dwayne Aristode (4.7 ppg, 24 threes).

THE KANSAS-ARIZONA SERIES

Kansas leads the overall series with Arizona, 9-5, and KU has won two of the last three meetings. Arizona won the last match up, 88-77, on March 13, in the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City, Missouri. This series dates back 1979 and the two programs have met seven times on neutral courts, including three in the NCAA Tournament. KU is 3-1 against Arizona in games played in Allen Fieldhouse with the last meeting on March 8, 2025, a KU 83-76 win on Senior Night. Kansas head coach Bill Self is 4-6 against Arizona, including 3-3 while at KU. Arizona coach Tommy Loyd is 1-1 versus Kansas.

A KANSAS WIN WOULD…

Make Kansas 19-5 overall, extending its longest winning streak of the season to eight games … Make 9-2 or better in Big 12 play for the 14th time Bill Self’s 23 seasons at Kansas (since 2003-04) and the first since 2021-22 … Make Kansas 10- 18 all-time versus Associated Press No. 1 teams, 5-4 under Bill Self … Be Kansas’ first win against AP No. 1 in Allen Fieldhouse (1-5 in that scenario) … Make Kansas 5-3 versus ranked teams this season, including 2-2 versus top-10 foes … Make the KUArizona series 10-5 in favor of Kansas, 4-1 in Allen Fieldhouse … Make Kansas 11-1 in Allen Fieldhouse this season, 880-122 all-time in the venue, including 343-22 under head coach Bill Self … Make Bill Self 628-161 while at Kansas, 835 266 all time, and 5-6 all-time versus Arizona, 4-3 while at Kansas … Make Kansas 2,433-914 all time.

A KANSAS LOSS WOULD…

Make Kansas 18-6 and ending a KU seven-game winning streak … Make Kansas 8-3 in Big 12 play … Make the KansasArizona series 9-6 in favor of Kansas … Make Kansas 8-19 all-time versus Associated Press No. 1, 4-5 in the Bill Self era … Make Kansas 0-6 versus No. 1 in Allen Fieldhouse … Make Kansas 10-2 in Allen Fieldhouse this season, 879-123 all-time in the venue, including 342-23 under Bill Self … Make Bill Self 627-162 while at KU, 834-267 all-time and 4-7 all-time versus Arizona, 3-4 while at Kansas … Make KU 2,432-915 all time.