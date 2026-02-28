No. 14 Kansas at No. 2 Houston: Preview, game notes, and more
What: No. 14 Kansas at No. 2 Arizona
Where: Tucson, Ariz. • McKale Center (14,688)
When: Saturday, February 28, 2026 • 3 p.m. (CT)
Television: ESPN
Play-by-Play: Jon Sciambi
Analyst: Fran Fraschilla
Producer: Joe McCoy
Director: Bradley Sheldon
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Webcast: KUAthletics.com/Radio
Play-by-Play: Brian Hanni
Analyst: Greg Gurley
Producer/Engineer: Steve Kincaid
KU TAKING A DIFFERENT APPROACH THIS TIME AROUND
When Kansas traveled to Utah last season to face BYU and Utah, Self, on Thursday, said the Jayhawks spent the majority of their time in Salt Lake City before the trip to Provo.
For Self and Kansas, the two-game trip to Utah was, in a word, disastrous.
Kansas lost at Utah, 74-67 and, three days later, lost at BYU, 91-57.
With a two-game road trip to Arizona looming, Self plans to do things a little differently this time around.
“Whatever we did last year, let’s do the polar opposite this year,” said Self. “That’s what I learned. If we ate red meat last year, let’s eat fish this trip. Because that trip stunk all the way around. So I don’t know that — logistically, we are going to do something a little bit different, if you’re wanting to know that. We’re going to play in Tucson. And then, after the game, go to Phoenix, rather than stay in Tucson, and then try to split up the trip. Let’s just go ahead and spend the majority of time in Tempe, just so that way we can get there and probably get more situated than last year.
“If I’m not mistaken, we were in Salt Lake and stayed most of the day in Salt Lake, and then went to Provo after that,” he added. “That didn’t have anything to do with the results. But certainly, I think this will be a little bit easier for the guys.”
TIPOFF
No. 14 Kansas (21-7, 11-4) opens a two-game road trip at No. 2 Arizona
(26-2, 13-2) on Saturday, Feb. 28. Tip from McKale Center is set for 3 p.m.
CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.
Kansas is coming off a 69-56 win against No. 5 Houston on ESPN Big
Monday on Feb. 23. With the win, KU improved to 41-0 at home on ESPN
Big Monday under Bill Self. Arizona won its third-straight game with an
87-80 victory at Baylor Feb. 24. Arizona sits atop the Big 12 standings
at 13-2, while Kansas, Houston, Iowa State, and Texas Tech are tied for
second at 11-4 heading into the final three games of the regular season.
Kansas leads the all-time series with Arizona, 10-5, including a 2-1 record
in meetings in Tucson. Earlier this season, then-No. 9 Kansas handed
then-No. 1 Arizona its first loss of the season, 82-78, on Feb. 9 in Allen
Fieldhouse.
With the win against Houston (2/23), Kansas improved to 139-24 (85.3%)
following a loss in the Bill Self era (2003-04 to present), including 7-0
this season.
Kansas is No. 14 in the NET, which is fourth in the Big 12. KU's eight Quad
1 wins are second most in the league, Arizona is first with 12, and tied for
fifth most nationally. KU's strength of schedule is No. 2, which only trails
(1) Auburn.
Kansas leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 38.5%, which
is fifth nationally, three-point field goal percentage defense at 29.8%,
which is 17th nationally, and blocked shots at 6.0, which is fifth nationally.
Sophomore Flory Bidunga leads the Big 12 and is third nationally, with
77 blocked shots, and his 2.75 blocked shots per game also rank first in
the Big 12 and are third nationally. Bidunga leads the Big 12 in field goal
percentage at 65.6%, which is fifth nationally. At 14.3 ppg, 9.2 rpg, and
2.75 bpg, Bidunga is the only player in NCAA Division I to average more
than 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocked shots per game.
ABOUT KANSAS
No. 14 Kansas (21-7, 11-4) is coming off a 69-56 win against
No. 5 Houston on Feb. 23. KU is tied for second in the Big
12 standings with Houston, Iowa State, and Texas Tech, two
games behind Arizona (13-2). KU is averaging 76.6 points per
game and has a plus-8.5 scoring margin. KU pulls down 38.5
rebounds per contest with a plus-2.5 rebound margin.
KU averages 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals, and 6.0 blocked shots per
contest. KU leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense
at 38.5%, which is fifth nationally, and three-point field goal
percentage defense at 29.8%, which is 17th nationally. KU also
leads the Big 12 in blocked shots (6.0), which is fifth nationally.
Freshman guard Darryn Peterson, who is on the Wooden
Award Late Midseason Watch List (1 of 20), the Naismith
Trophy Late-Season list (1 of 30) and the Jerry West Shooting
Guard of the Year Midseason Top 10 list, leads Kansas with
a 19.5 scoring average. He has seven games of 20 or more
points and has made a team-high 47 threes in 17 games
played this season.
Sophomore center Flory Bidunga is also on the Naismith
Trophy Late-Season List and was recently named to the
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List and the
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year top 10. He scores 14.3
points per contest and leads KU with 9.2 rebounds per outing.
Bidunga has four double-doubles in his last six games and 11
double-doubles for the season, which is second in the Big 12.
The Feb. 9 Big 12 Player of the Week, Bidunga leads the Big
12 with 77 blocked shots, which is third nationally, averaging
2.75 blocks per game, which is third nationally, and with a
65.6 field goal percentage, which is fifth nationally. At 14.3
ppg, 9.2 rpg, and 2.8 bpg, Bidunga is the only player in NCAA
Division I to average more than 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and
2.5 blocked shots per game.
Senior guard Tre White is coming off a season-high 23 points
against No. 5 Houston. He has five double-doubles on the
season and is next in scoring at 14.0 points per contest. White
is second on the team with 43 threes made and leads KU with
113 free throws made. White's 86.9 free throw percentage
ranks second in the Big 12.
Senior guard Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.0 points per game in league games and 13.5 points per contest overall. He leads Kansas with 142 assists and 27 steals. Council is third in the Big 12, 34th nationally, with a 2.90 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Redshirt-freshman forward Bryson Tiller has two double-doubles in his last three games after his 11 points and 10 rebounds against No. 5 Houston (2/23). He had 10 points and a career-high 11 rebounds to go along with a career-high seven assists at Oklahoma State (2/18). Tiller averages 8.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
Tiller is second on the team with 41 blocked shots and has started 25 games this season for KU.
Redshirt-sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson (4.9 ppg, 21 steals) scored 14 points at Oklahoma State (2/18). Redshirt-sophomore guard Jamari McDowell (3.9 ppg, 27 threes) made two threes against Houston (2/23) and has started seven games. Freshman Kohl Rosario (3.3) has made 14 threes this
season, while senior guard Jayden Dawson (2.1 ppg) has made nine threes.
ABOUT ARIZONA
Located in Tucson, Arizona, No. 2 Arizona is coming off an
87-80 win at Baylor on Feb. 24. The Wildcats are coached by
Tommy Lloyd, who is 138-35 in his fifth season as a head coach,
all in Arizona.
Arizona leads the Big 12 in scoring 87.2 points per game,
which is 13th in the nation, and its plus-18.3 scoring margin
also leads the league and is sixth nationally. Also leading the
Big 12, Arizona pulls down 43.2 rebounds per game, which is
second nationally, and has a plus-11.6 rebound margin, which
is fourth nationally. Arizona also leads the Big 12 in free throws
attempted per game (26.0) and free throws made per contest
(18.9). Arizona also averages 17.4 assists, 8.1 steals, and 4.3
blocked shots per game.
Freshman guard Brayden Burries leads Arizona in scoring at
15.5 points per game and with 45 three pointers made. He
is second on the team with 44 steals and 73 assists. Senior
guard Jaden Bradley (13.9 ppg) leads the team with 131 assists
and 46 steals. Freshman forward Koa Peat is scoring at 13.8
points per contest, and he pulls down 5.4 rebounds per game.
Junior center Motiejus Krivas (10.6 ppg) leads Arizona with 51
blocked shots. His 8.4 rebounds per game are second on the the
team behind senior forward Tobe Awaka, who scores 9.6 points
per game and pulls down 9.6 rebounds per outing. Other
Arizona regulars include freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov
(10.1 ppg, 23 threes), senior guard Anthony Dell'Orso (9.0 ppg,
35 threes), and freshman forward Dwayne Aristode (4.7 ppg,
25 threes).
THE KANSAS-ARIZONA SERIES
Kansas leads the overall series with Arizona, 10-5, and KU
has won three of the last four meetings. Kansas won the
last meeting, handing then-No. 1 Arizona its first loss of the
season, 82-78, on Feb. 9, 2026.
This series dates back to 1979, and the two programs have
met seven times on neutral courts, including three in the
NCAA Tournament. Kansas head coach Bill Self is 5-6 against
Arizona, including 4-3 while at KU. Arizona coach Tommy
Lloyd is 1-2 versus Kansas.
A KANSAS WIN WOULD…
Make Kansas 22-7 overall, giving KU 22 or more wins for the
31st time in the last 33 seasons … Make Kansas 12-4 in Big 12
play and give KU 12 league wins for the 20th time in Bill Self's
23 seasons at KU … Make Kansas 6-4 against ranked teams
this season, 3-3 versus top-10 opponents … Make the KU-Arizona series 11-5 in favor of Kansas … Make Kansas 10-5 in games not played in Allen Fieldhouse this season, 6-4 in true
road games … Make Bill Self 631-163 while at Kansas, 838-268
all-time, and 6-6 all-time versus Arizona, 5-3 while at Kansas
… Make Kansas 2,436-916 all-time.
A KANSAS LOSS WOULD…
Make Kansas 21-8 overall and Kansas 11-5 in Big 12 play …
Make the Kansas-Arizona series 10-6 in favor of Kansas …
Make Kansas 5-5 versus ranked teams this season, 2-4 against
top-10 teams … Make Kansas 9-6 in games not played in Allen
Fieldhouse this season, 5-5 in true road games … Make Bill Self
630-164 while at KU, 837-269 all-time, and 5-7 all-time versus
Arizona, 4-4, while at Kansas … Make KU 2,435-917 all time.