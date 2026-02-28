No. 14 Kansas at No. 2 Houston: Preview, game notes, and more

What: No. 14 Kansas at No. 2 Arizona

Where: Tucson, Ariz. • McKale Center (14,688)

When: Saturday, February 28, 2026 • 3 p.m. (CT)

Television: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Jon Sciambi

Analyst: Fran Fraschilla

Producer: Joe McCoy

Director: Bradley Sheldon

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Webcast: KUAthletics.com/Radio

Play-by-Play: Brian Hanni

Analyst: Greg Gurley

Producer/Engineer: Steve Kincaid

KU TAKING A DIFFERENT APPROACH THIS TIME AROUND

When Kansas traveled to Utah last season to face BYU and Utah, Self, on Thursday, said the Jayhawks spent the majority of their time in Salt Lake City before the trip to Provo.

For Self and Kansas, the two-game trip to Utah was, in a word, disastrous.

Kansas lost at Utah, 74-67 and, three days later, lost at BYU, 91-57.

With a two-game road trip to Arizona looming, Self plans to do things a little differently this time around.

“Whatever we did last year, let’s do the polar opposite this year,” said Self. “That’s what I learned. If we ate red meat last year, let’s eat fish this trip. Because that trip stunk all the way around. So I don’t know that — logistically, we are going to do something a little bit different, if you’re wanting to know that. We’re going to play in Tucson. And then, after the game, go to Phoenix, rather than stay in Tucson, and then try to split up the trip. Let’s just go ahead and spend the majority of time in Tempe, just so that way we can get there and probably get more situated than last year.

“If I’m not mistaken, we were in Salt Lake and stayed most of the day in Salt Lake, and then went to Provo after that,” he added. “That didn’t have anything to do with the results. But certainly, I think this will be a little bit easier for the guys.”

TIPOFF

— No. 14 Kansas (21-7, 11-4) opens a two-game road trip at No. 2 Arizona

(26-2, 13-2) on Saturday, Feb. 28. Tip from McKale Center is set for 3 p.m.

CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

— Kansas is coming off a 69-56 win against No. 5 Houston on ESPN Big

Monday on Feb. 23. With the win, KU improved to 41-0 at home on ESPN

Big Monday under Bill Self. Arizona won its third-straight game with an

87-80 victory at Baylor Feb. 24. Arizona sits atop the Big 12 standings

at 13-2, while Kansas, Houston, Iowa State, and Texas Tech are tied for

second at 11-4 heading into the final three games of the regular season.

— Kansas leads the all-time series with Arizona, 10-5, including a 2-1 record

in meetings in Tucson. Earlier this season, then-No. 9 Kansas handed

then-No. 1 Arizona its first loss of the season, 82-78, on Feb. 9 in Allen

Fieldhouse.

— With the win against Houston (2/23), Kansas improved to 139-24 (85.3%)

following a loss in the Bill Self era (2003-04 to present), including 7-0

this season.

— Kansas is No. 14 in the NET, which is fourth in the Big 12. KU’s eight Quad

1 wins are second most in the league, Arizona is first with 12, and tied for

fifth most nationally. KU’s strength of schedule is No. 2, which only trails

(1) Auburn.

— Kansas leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 38.5%, which

is fifth nationally, three-point field goal percentage defense at 29.8%,

which is 17th nationally, and blocked shots at 6.0, which is fifth nationally.

— Sophomore Flory Bidunga leads the Big 12 and is third nationally, with

77 blocked shots, and his 2.75 blocked shots per game also rank first in

the Big 12 and are third nationally. Bidunga leads the Big 12 in field goal

percentage at 65.6%, which is fifth nationally. At 14.3 ppg, 9.2 rpg, and

2.75 bpg, Bidunga is the only player in NCAA Division I to average more

than 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocked shots per game.

ABOUT KANSAS

No. 14 Kansas (21-7, 11-4) is coming off a 69-56 win against

No. 5 Houston on Feb. 23. KU is tied for second in the Big

12 standings with Houston, Iowa State, and Texas Tech, two

games behind Arizona (13-2). KU is averaging 76.6 points per

game and has a plus-8.5 scoring margin. KU pulls down 38.5

rebounds per contest with a plus-2.5 rebound margin.

KU averages 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals, and 6.0 blocked shots per

contest. KU leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense

at 38.5%, which is fifth nationally, and three-point field goal

percentage defense at 29.8%, which is 17th nationally. KU also

leads the Big 12 in blocked shots (6.0), which is fifth nationally.

Freshman guard Darryn Peterson, who is on the Wooden

Award Late Midseason Watch List (1 of 20), the Naismith

Trophy Late-Season list (1 of 30) and the Jerry West Shooting

Guard of the Year Midseason Top 10 list, leads Kansas with

a 19.5 scoring average. He has seven games of 20 or more

points and has made a team-high 47 threes in 17 games

played this season.

Sophomore center Flory Bidunga is also on the Naismith

Trophy Late-Season List and was recently named to the

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List and the

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year top 10. He scores 14.3

points per contest and leads KU with 9.2 rebounds per outing.

Bidunga has four double-doubles in his last six games and 11

double-doubles for the season, which is second in the Big 12.

The Feb. 9 Big 12 Player of the Week, Bidunga leads the Big

12 with 77 blocked shots, which is third nationally, averaging

2.75 blocks per game, which is third nationally, and with a

65.6 field goal percentage, which is fifth nationally. At 14.3

ppg, 9.2 rpg, and 2.8 bpg, Bidunga is the only player in NCAA

Division I to average more than 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and

2.5 blocked shots per game.

Senior guard Tre White is coming off a season-high 23 points

against No. 5 Houston. He has five double-doubles on the

season and is next in scoring at 14.0 points per contest. White

is second on the team with 43 threes made and leads KU with

113 free throws made. White’s 86.9 free throw percentage

ranks second in the Big 12.

Senior guard Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.0 points per game in league games and 13.5 points per contest overall. He leads Kansas with 142 assists and 27 steals. Council is third in the Big 12, 34th nationally, with a 2.90 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Redshirt-freshman forward Bryson Tiller has two double-doubles in his last three games after his 11 points and 10 rebounds against No. 5 Houston (2/23). He had 10 points and a career-high 11 rebounds to go along with a career-high seven assists at Oklahoma State (2/18). Tiller averages 8.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Tiller is second on the team with 41 blocked shots and has started 25 games this season for KU.



Redshirt-sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson (4.9 ppg, 21 steals) scored 14 points at Oklahoma State (2/18). Redshirtsophomore guard Jamari McDowell (3.9 ppg, 27 threes) made two threes against Houston (2/23) and has started seven games. Freshman Kohl Rosario (3.3) has made 14 threes this

season, while senior guard Jayden Dawson (2.1 ppg) has made nine threes.

ABOUT ARIZONA

Located in Tucson, Arizona, No. 2 Arizona is coming off an

87-80 win at Baylor on Feb. 24. The Wildcats are coached by

Tommy Lloyd, who is 138-35 in his fifth season as a head coach,

all in Arizona.

Arizona leads the Big 12 in scoring 87.2 points per game,

which is 13th in the nation, and its plus-18.3 scoring margin

also leads the league and is sixth nationally. Also leading the

Big 12, Arizona pulls down 43.2 rebounds per game, which is

second nationally, and has a plus-11.6 rebound margin, which

is fourth nationally. Arizona also leads the Big 12 in free throws

attempted per game (26.0) and free throws made per contest

(18.9). Arizona also averages 17.4 assists, 8.1 steals, and 4.3

blocked shots per game.

Freshman guard Brayden Burries leads Arizona in scoring at

15.5 points per game and with 45 three pointers made. He

is second on the team with 44 steals and 73 assists. Senior

guard Jaden Bradley (13.9 ppg) leads the team with 131 assists

and 46 steals. Freshman forward Koa Peat is scoring at 13.8

points per contest, and he pulls down 5.4 rebounds per game.

Junior center Motiejus Krivas (10.6 ppg) leads Arizona with 51

blocked shots. His 8.4 rebounds per game are second on the the

team behind senior forward Tobe Awaka, who scores 9.6 points

per game and pulls down 9.6 rebounds per outing. Other

Arizona regulars include freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov

(10.1 ppg, 23 threes), senior guard Anthony Dell’Orso (9.0 ppg,

35 threes), and freshman forward Dwayne Aristode (4.7 ppg,

25 threes).

THE KANSAS-ARIZONA SERIES

Kansas leads the overall series with Arizona, 10-5, and KU

has won three of the last four meetings. Kansas won the

last meeting, handing then-No. 1 Arizona its first loss of the

season, 82-78, on Feb. 9, 2026.

This series dates back to 1979, and the two programs have

met seven times on neutral courts, including three in the

NCAA Tournament. Kansas head coach Bill Self is 5-6 against

Arizona, including 4-3 while at KU. Arizona coach Tommy

Lloyd is 1-2 versus Kansas.

A KANSAS WIN WOULD…

Make Kansas 22-7 overall, giving KU 22 or more wins for the

31st time in the last 33 seasons … Make Kansas 12-4 in Big 12

play and give KU 12 league wins for the 20th time in Bill Self’s

23 seasons at KU … Make Kansas 6-4 against ranked teams

this season, 3-3 versus top-10 opponents … Make the KUArizona series 11-5 in favor of Kansas … Make Kansas 10-5 in games not played in Allen Fieldhouse this season, 6-4 in true

road games … Make Bill Self 631-163 while at Kansas, 838-268

all-time, and 6-6 all-time versus Arizona, 5-3 while at Kansas

… Make Kansas 2,436-916 all-time.

A KANSAS LOSS WOULD…

Make Kansas 21-8 overall and Kansas 11-5 in Big 12 play …

Make the Kansas-Arizona series 10-6 in favor of Kansas …

Make Kansas 5-5 versus ranked teams this season, 2-4 against

top-10 teams … Make Kansas 9-6 in games not played in Allen

Fieldhouse this season, 5-5 in true road games … Make Bill Self

630-164 while at KU, 837-269 all-time, and 5-7 all-time versus

Arizona, 4-4, while at Kansas … Make KU 2,435-917 all time.