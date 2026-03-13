No. 14 Kansas vs. No. 5 Houston: Preview, game notes, and more

What: No. 3 seed Kansas vs. No. 2 seed Houston

Where: Kansas City, Mo. * T-Mobile Center (18,689)

When: Friday, March 13, 2026 * 8:30 p.m. (CT) — Big 12 Tournament Semifinals

Television: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Dan Shulman

Analyst: Jay Bilas

Reporter: Kris Budden

Producer: Joe Taylor

Director: Mike Roig

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Webcast: KUAthletics.com/Radio

Play-by-Play: Brian Hanni

Analyst: Greg Gurley

Producer/Engineer: Steve Kincaid

Kansas and Houston will meet for the second time this season

On February 23, Kansas defeated No. 5 Houston, 69-56, in Lawrence. In bouncing back from a home loss to Cincinnati two days earlier, Bill Self’s squad was led by Tre White (23), Darryn Peterson (14), Bryson Tiller (11), and Melvin Council, Jr. (11).

On Thursday night, Kansas defeated TCU, 78-73, to advance to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Shortly thereafter, Self was asked about facing Houston on a quick turnaround.

“Well, you know, that game (first meeting) doesn’t really mean anything,” said Self. “I think, moving forward, I’m sure Kelvin (Sampson) wanted to play Kansas. I would if I were him. And we love the opportunity to play the best in our league, and they certainly have been the best or right there over the last three years in which they’ve been in the league.

“So we’ll be excited,” he added. “We’ll get back and have dinner around 12:30 and start the scout tomorrow. But tomorrow’s game, I don’t know if it will be as much about scouting as it will be, you know, who wants the ball more.”

TIPOFF

No. 3 seed Kansas (23-9, 12-6 Big 12) will face No. 2 seed Houston (27-5, 14-4)

in the 2026 Big 12 Tournament semifinals on Friday, March 13, at 8:30 p.m. CT.

The contest from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, will be televised

on ESPN.

KU has won 15 postseason league tourney titles, including 11 in the Big 12 era.

KU (11), Iowa State (6), Oklahoma State (2), and Houston (1) are active league

members with Big 12 tournament titles. Houston is the defending tourney champ.

Since the Big 12’s inception in 1996-97, Kansas is 51-15 in the league

tournament. KU is 23-4 in the quarterfinals, 15-6 in the semifinals, and 11-4 in the finals.

NOTE: KU’s 2018 title and three wins were later vacated.

Kansas is coming off a 78-73 win against TCU on March 12 in the Big 12

Tournament quarterfinals. Houston advanced to the semifinals with a 73-66

win against BYU in its quarterfinal contest on March 12.

Through games of March 12, Kansas’ strength of schedule is second in

NCAA D1 is only trailing Alabama. In the Bill Self era, Kansas has ranked in

the top five of strength of schedule 10 times and No. 1 six times (2005,

2025, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2023).

Kansas is No. 18 in the NET, which is fourth in the Big 12. KU’s nine Quad 1

wins are tied for second most in the league with Houston and are tied for

fourth most nationally. Arizona is first in the league with 14.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 38.7%, which is

fifth nationally, three-point field goal percentage defense at 30.2%, which

is 19th nationally, and blocked shots at 5.8, which is sixth nationally.

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Flory Bidunga leads the Big 12 and is

third nationally, with 87 blocked shots, and his 2.72 blocked shots per

game also rank first in the Big 12 and third nationally. Bidunga also leads

the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 65.1%, which is seventh nationally.

At 13.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg, and 2.72 bpg, Bidunga is the only player in the NCAA

Division I to average more than 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocked

shots per game.

ABOUT KANSAS

No. 14 Kansas (23-9, 12-6) is coming off a 78-73 win against

TCU on March 12 in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. The

Jayhawks advanced to the Big 12 tourney semifinals for the

22nd time in the Big 12 tourney.

Kansas is averaging 76.5 points per game and has a plus-7.1

scoring margin. KU pulls down 38.9 rebounds per contest.

KU averages 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals, and 5.8 blocked shots per

contest. KU leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense

at 38.7%, which is fifth nationally, and three-point field goal

percentage defense at 30.2%, which is 19th nationally. KU also

leads the Big 12 in blocked shots (5.8), which is sixth nationally.

An All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Freshman Team member,

freshman guard Darryn Peterson leads Kansas with a 20.0

scoring average. He has averaged 25.5 points in his last two

outings, and after his 24 points against TCU (3/12), Peterson has

10 games of 20 or more points. He has made 54 threes in 21

games played this season. Peterson is on most every national

player of the year watch list.

Senior guard Tre White has two double-doubles in his last three

games and is second on the team with seven double-doubles

this season. White is averaging 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per

contest. White leads Kansas with 55 threes made and with 117

free throws made. White’s 86.7 free-throw percentage ranks

second in the Big 12.

The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, All-Big 12 First Team

and All-Defensive Team selection, sophomore center Flory

Bidunga is on the Naismith Trophy Late-Season List, the

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, and he is a

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year finalist. He scores 13.8

points per contest and leads KU with 9.1 rebounds per outing.

Bidunga has a team-best 13 double-doubles for the season,

which is second in the Big 12. Included were 13 points and 10

rebounds against TCU (3/12). Bidunga leads the Big 12 with

87 blocked shots, which is third nationally. His 2.72 blocks per

game are also third nationally and lead the league, and his 65.1

field goal percentage leads the Big 12 and is seventh nationally.

Bidunga is 11-for-11 from the field in his last two games. At 13.8

ppg, 9.1 rpg, and 2.7 bpg, Bidunga is the only player in the NCAA

Division I to average more than 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and

2.5 blocked shots per game.

The Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, All-Newcomer Team and All Big 12 Honorable Mention selection, senior guard Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 13.2 points per contest. He leads Kansas with 165 assists and 35 steals. Council is fifth in the Big 12, 40th nationally, with a 2.84 assist-to-turnover ratio. Council recorded his second double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 assists against Kansas State (3/7).

After his 13 points and eight rebounds against TCU (3/12),

Redshirt-freshman forward Bryson Tiller averages 8.4 points

and 6.2 rebounds per contest. Tiller is second on the team with

44 blocked shots and has started 28 games this season for KU.

Redshirt-sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson (4.9 ppg, 24

steals), redshirt-sophomore guard Jamari McDowell (3.5 ppg,

28 threes), freshman Kohl Rosario (3.1, 15 threes), and senior

guard Jayden Dawson (2.2 ppg, 12 threes) rounds out the KU

regulars.

THE KANSAS-HOUSTON SERIES

Dating back to 1967, Kansas leads the all-time series with Houston,

7-5, including a 69-56 win on Feb. 23, 2026, in Allen Fieldhouse,

ending a UH three-game series winning streak. This will be

the first time Kansas and Houston have met in the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas head coach Bill Self is 2-4 all-time versus Houston, including 2-3 while at Kansas.

Earlier this season, Kansas defeated Houston, 69-56, in Allen

Fieldhouse on Feb. 23. KU was led by Tre White, who scored

23 points, while Darryn Peterson had 14, and Bryson Tiller and

Melvin Council Jr. scored 11 points apiece. KU led 31-27 at halftime

and outscored Houston 38-29 in the second half.

A KANSAS WIN WOULD…

Make Kansas 24-9 overall … Make Kansas 81-31 all-time in

conference postseason tournament play, including 52-15 in

the Big 12 Tournament … Advance Kansas to its conference

tournament finals for the 24th time, including the 16th time in

the Big 12’s 29 tournaments … Make Kansas 3-0 in the T-Mobile

Center this season and 50-13 all-time in the venue … Make Bill

Self 633-165 while at Kansas, 840-270 all-time, and 38-11 in

the Big 12 Tournament (41-11 if you count 2018) … Make Kansas

2,440-918 all-time

A KANSAS LOSS WOULD…

Make Kansas 23-10 overall … Make Kansas 80-32 all-time in

conference postseason tournaments, including 51-16 in the

Big 12 Tournament … Make KU 23-16 all-time in conference

postseason tournament semifinals, including 15-7 in the Big 12

semis … Make Kansas 2-1 in the T-Mobile Center this season and

49-14 all-time in the venue … Make Bill Self 632-166 while at KU,

839-271 all-time and 37-12 in the Big 12 Tournament (40-12 if

you count 2018) … Make KU 2,437-919 all time.