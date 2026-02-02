No. 14 KU at No. 11 TT: Preview, game notes, and more

What: No. 14 Kansas at No. 11 Texas Tech

Where: Lubbock, Texas • United Supermarkets Arena (15,098)

When: Monday, February 2, 2026 • 8 p.m. (CT) — ESPN Big Monday

Television: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Jon Sciambi

Analyst: Fran Fraschilla

Reporter: Angel Gray

Producer: Joe McCoy

Director: Anthony DeMarco

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Webcast: KUAthletics.com/Radio

Play-by-Play: Brian Hanni

Analyst: Greg Gurley

KANSAS COULD BE A TIRED TEAM ON MONDAY NIGHT

Up next for Kansas is a trip to Lubbock, Texas, on Monday night. The Jayhawks, winners of five straight games, are set to face a Texas Tech team that is coming off a loss at UCF.

“They’ve got two All-Americans,” said Self. “We’ve got to guard the short roll and guard Anderson. We’ll try to figure something out to give us a better chance. They got beat today by a talented team, so I’m sure Grant will have their full attention.

“We’ve got to make sure our guys have full attention on a gas tank that’s running pretty low,” he added. “Tomorrow will be a walkthrough day, not a practice day, and then we’ll play Monday without trying to expend energy between now and then.”

TIPOFF

— No. 14 Kansas (16-5, 6-2) will play at No. 11 Texas Tech (16-5, 6-2) for ESPN Big Monday on Feb. 2. Tip from United Supermarkets Arena is set for 8 p.m. Central.

— Kansas won its fifth-straight game with a 90-82 win against No. 13 BYU on Jan. 31. KU’s five-game winning streak is its longest of the season. Texas Tech looks to rebound from an 88-80 loss at UCF on Jan. 31. The Red Raiders are 11-0 at home this season.

— Kansas leads the all-time series with Texas Tech, 42-9, but the Red Raiders have won the last two meetings.

— Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas is 82-25 all-time on ESPN Big Monday, including a 63-17 record under coach Bill Self.

— Kansas is No. 14 in the NET, which is fourth in the Big 12. KU’s strength of schedule is No. 3, which is first in the Big 12, and only trails (1) Auburn and (2) Alabama.

— Kansas leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 38.3%, which is sixth nationally, three-point field goal percentage defense at 29.4%, which is 18th nationally, and blocked shots at 6.0, which is third nationally, only trailing Georgia (7.1) and UC Irvine (6.1).

— Sophomore Flory Bidunga leads the Big 12, eighth nationally, with 58 blocked shots, and his 2.7 blocked shots per game are also first in the Big 12 and fifth nationally. Bidunga also leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 66.8%, which is seventh nationally. At 14.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg, and 2.7 bpg, Bidunga is the only player in NCAA Division I to average more than 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game.

— Kansas head coach Bill Self is 625-162 in his 23rd season at KU. Last season, Self became Kansas’ all-time winningest coach, surpassing Phog Allen, who was 590-129 in 36 seasons on the KU sidelines. Self is in his 33rd season overall with an 832-267 record. He is one of only four active coaches in NCAA D1 with 800 or more career wins, joining Rick Barnes, John Calipari, and Kelvin Sampson.

ABOUT KANSAS

No. 14 Kansas (16-5, 6-2) won its fifth-straight game after its 90-82 win against No. 13 BYU on Jan. 31. KU’s five-game winning streak is its longest of the season. KU is averaging 78.8 points per game and has a plus-10.8 scoring margin. KU pulls down 39.1 rebounds per contest with a plus-3.6 rebound margin.

KU averages 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals, and 6.2 blocked shots per contest. KU leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 38.3%, which is sixth nationally, and three-point field goal percentage defense at 29.4%, which is 18th nationally. KU also leads the Big 12 in blocked shots (6.0), which is third nationally to Georgia (7.2) and UC Irvine (6.1).

Freshman guard Darryn Peterson, the Jan. 19 Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, leads Kansas with a 21.3 scoring average. He has six games of 20 or more points and has made 32 threes in 11 games played this season.

Senior guard Tre White has double-doubles on the season and is next in scoring at 14.8 points per contest. He has two double-doubles in his last five games. White is also second on the team with a 7.2 rebound average and leads KU with an 85.2 free throw percentage making a team-high 92 charity shots.

Sophomore center Flory Bidunga is 63-for-82 (76.8%) from the field in his last 10 games. Recently named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, Bidunga scores 14.5

points per contest and leads KU with 8.9 rebounds per outing. Bidunga has seven double-doubles this season, including two of his last four games. He leads the Big 12 with 56 blocked shots, which is eighth nationally, with 2.7 blocks per game, which is fifth nationally, and with a 66.8 field goal percentage, which is seventh nationally. At 14.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg, and 2.7 bpg, Bidunga is the only player in NCAA Division I to average more than 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game.

Senior Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 15.0 points per game in league games and 13.7 ppg overall. He leads KU with 109 assists and has 17 steals. Council is third in the Big 12, 14th nationally, with a 3.52 assist-to-turnover ratio. Redshirt-freshman forward Bryson Tiller (9.0 ppg) is coming off a career-high 21 points against BYU (1/31). He made three threes and pulled down seven rebounds against BYU. Tiller is second on the team with 28 blocked shots and pulls down 5.8 rebounds per game. He has started the last 18 games for Kansas.

Redshirt-sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson (4.8 ppg) has 17 steals. Jackson scored a career-high 19 points at Kansas State (1/24). Redshirt-sophomore guard Jamari McDowell (4.1 ppg, 22 threes) has started six games. Senior guard Jayden Dawson (2.3 ppg) has made seven threes this season.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH

Located in Lubbock, Texas, No. 11 Texas Tech (16-5, 6-2 Big 12) is looking to bounce back from an 88-80 loss at UCF on Jan. 31. The Red Raiders are coached by Grant McCasland, who is 60-22 in his third season at Texas Tech and 411-143 in his ninth season overall.

Texas Tech is 11-0 at United Supermarkets Arena this season, Overall, the Red Raiders average 84.0 points per game and have a plus-9.5 scoring margin. TTU pulls down 37.6 rebounds per outing with a plus-3.5 rebound margin. Texas Tech leads the Big 12 (eighth nationally) making 11.4 threes per game and attempting 29.1 threes per game.

The Red Raiders’ 39.1 three-point field goal percentage is second in the Big 12 and

14th nationally. TTU also averages 16.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocked shots per game.

Junior forward JT Toppin, the 2025 Big 12 Player of the Year, leads Texas Tech in scoring at 22.4 points per game, which is third in the Big 12 and sixth nationally. Toppin leads the Big 12 in rebounds per game at 10.9, which is sixth nationally. He has a team-high 33 blocked shots and 22 steals. Sophomore guard Christian Anderson is next in scoring at 19.6 points per game.

He is second on the team with 72 threes made and leads TTU with 158 assists and 30 steals. His 7.5 assists per game lead the Big 12 and are third nationally. Redshirt-junior forward LeJuan Watts (12.7 ppg) is second on the team with a 6.2 rebound average and 53 assists. Senior guard Donovan Atwell (12.1 ppg) leads TTU with 73 threes made. He and Anderson have shot 165 threes each this season. Other TTU regulars include freshman guard Jaylen Petty (9.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 38 threes), sophomore forward Josiah Moseley (6.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, two games played), sophomore forward Luke Bamgboye (5.1 ppg, 14 blocks), senior guard Tyeree Bryan (4.5 ppg), and sophomore guard Leon Horner (2.7 ppg).

THE KANSAS-TEXAS TECH SERIES

Kansas is 42-9 all-time against Texas Tech, including 17-7 in games played in Lubbock, 13-5 in United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech has won the last two meetings in the series. KU head coach Bill Self is 30-11 all-time against Texas Tech, including 29-8 while at Kansas.

A KANSAS WIN WOULD…

Make Kansas 17-5 overall, extending its longest winning streak of the season to six games … Make 7-2 or better in Big 12 play for the 14th time Bill Self’s 23 seasons at Kansas (since 2003-04) and the first since 2021-22 … Make Kansas 4-3 against ranked teams this season … Hand Texas Tech its first home loss of the season … End Texas Tech’s two-game winning streak against Kansas and make the KU-TTU series

43-9 in favor of Kansas, 14-5 in United Supermarkets Arena… Make Kansas 4-3 in true road games this season and 7-4 in games not played in Allen Fieldhouse … Make Bill Self 626- 161 while at Kansas, 833-266 all-time, and 31-11 against Texas Tech, 30-8 while at Kansas … Make Kansas 2,431-914 all time.

A KANSAS LOSS WOULD…

Make Kansas 16-6 and ending a KU five-game winning streak… Make Kansas 6-3 in Big 12 play … Make Kansas 3-4 against ranked teams this season … Give Texas Tech is longest series win streak against Kansas (3) and make the all-time series 42-10 in favor of Kansas … Make Kansas 3-4 in true road

games this season and 7-5 in games not played in Allen Fieldhouse … Make Bill Self 625-162 while at KU, 832-267 alltime and 30-12 all-time versus Texas Tech, 29-9 while at KU… Make KU 2,430-915 all time.