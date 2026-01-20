No. 19 Kansas at Colorado: Preview, game notes, and more

What: No. 19 Kansas at Colorado

Where: Boulder, Colo. • CU Events Center (11,064)

When: Tuesday, January 20, 2026 • 10 p.m. (CT)

Play-by-Play: Jon Sciambi

Analyst: Fran Fraschilla

Producer: Joe McCoy

Director: Greg Ambrose

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Webcast: KUAthletics.com/Radio

Play-by-Play: Brian Hanni

Analyst: Greg Gurley

KANSAS WILL BE WITHOUT BILL SELF ON TUESDAY NIGHT

Early on Monday night, Kansas Athletics sent out a release to the media stating Bill Self had been taken to LMH Health earlier in the day due to feeling under the weather.

According to the release, Self is feeling better, but didn;t make the trip to Boulder with the team.

“Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self felt under the weather earlier today and, out of an abundance of caution, was taken to LMH Health, where he received IV fluids. He is feeling better, but did not accompany the team to Boulder.”

TIPOFF

— No. 19 Kansas (13-5, 3-2) begins a two-game road trip at Colorado (12-6, 2-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 20. Tip from the CU Events Center will be at 10 p.m. (Central) and the game will be televised on ESPN.

— Kansas is coming off an 80-62 win against Baylor on Jan. 16. Colorado is looking to end a three-game losing streak after its 72- 61 loss at West Virginia on Jan. 17. The Buffaloes are 9-2 at home this season.

— Colorado head coach Tad Boyle played at Kansas from 1982-85 and CU assistant coach Danny Manning helped guide KU to the 1988 NCAA National Championship. Manning played at KU from 1985 88 and was the national player of the year and No. 1 selection in the NBA Draft in 1988

— Kansas leads the all-time series with Colorado, 126-40, including a 41-27 record in Boulder meetings, 26-8 in the CU Events Center. Kansas has won the last three matchups.

— Kansas is No. 17 in the NET, which is fifth in the Big 12. KU’s strength of schedule is No. 2, which is first in Big 12 and only trailing Alabama.

— Kansas leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 38.2%, which is seventh nationally, three-point field goal percentage defense at 28.8%, which is 16th nationally, and blocked shots at 6.3, which is fourth nationally.

— Sophomore Flory Bidunga leads the Big 12, eighth nationally, with 47 blocked shots, and his 2.6 blocked shots per game are also first in the Big 12 and eighth nationally. He also leads the Big 12 in field

goal percentage at 65.5%, which is ninth nationally. At 14.2 ppg, 8.9 rpg, and 2.6 bpg, Bidunga is the only player in NCAA Division I to average more than 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game.

ABOUT KANSAS

No. 19 Kansas (13-5, 3-2) is coming off an 80-62 win against Baylor on Jan. 16. KU is averaging 78.0 points per game and has a plus-10.5 scoring margin. Kansas pulls down 39.2 rebounds per contest with a plus-3.2 rebound margin. KU averages 15.1 assists, 5.8 steals, and 6.3 blocked shots per contest. KU leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 38.2%, which is seventh nationally, and three-point field goal percentage defense at 28.8%, which is 15th nationally. KU also leads the Big 12 in blocked shots (6.3), which is fourth nationally.

Freshman guard Darryn Peterson leads Kansas with a 22.2 scoring average. He has six games of 20 or more points and has made 26 threes in nine games played this season.

Senior guard Tre White posted his fourth double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds against No. 2 Iowa State (1/13). White is second on the team, averaging 14.9 points per game and his 7.1 rebounds per game are also second on the team.

Sophomore center Flory Bidunga is 44-for-57 (77.2%) from the field in his last seven games. He scores 14.2 points per contest and leads KU with 8.9 rebounds per outing. Bidunga leads the Big 12 with 47 blocked shots, which is eighth nationally, with 2.6 blocks per game, which is eighth nationally, and with a 65.5 field goal percentage, which is ninth nationally. At 14.2 ppg, 8.9 rpg, and 2.6 bpg, Bidunga

is the only player in NCAA Division I to average more than 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game.

Senior Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 13.2 points per game, and he leads KU with 88 assists and has 14 steals. Council’s 3.4 assist-to-turnover ratio is fourth in the Big 12 and 20th nationally.

Redshirt-freshman forward Bryson Tiller (8.1 ppg) is second on the team with 26 blocked shots. Tiller pulls down 5.7 rebounds per game and has started the last 15 games for Kansas. Redshirt-sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson (4.3 ppg, one start) has 13 steals in his last four games. Redshirt sophomore guard Jamari McDowell (4.2 ppg, 19 threes) has started five games. Freshman Kohl Rasario (4.2 ppg, 13 threes) has started six games this season.

ABOUT COLORADO

Located in Boulder, Colorado, Colorado is 12-6 on the season and 2-3 in Big 12 play after its 72-61 loss at West Virginia on Jan. 17. The Buffaloes are coached by former Kansas player Tad Boyle who is 324-210 in his 16th year at CU and 380-276 in his 20th season overall. Colorado assistant coach Danny

Manning played at Kansas from 1985-88 and is KU’s all-time leading scorer with 2,951 points and rebounder with 1,187 boards. Manning was the national player of the year in 1988 when Kansas won the NCAA title.

Colorado is 9-2 at home this season. The Buffs average 83.2 points per game and have a plus-5.9 scoring margin. CU pulls down 36.1 rebounds per contest with a plus-3.0 rebound margin. Colorado also averages 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals, and 3.8 blocked shots per game. Colorado leads

he Big 12 in bench points (32.9 per game) and free throw percentage (77.8%).

Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson leads Colorado in scoring at 15.8 points per game. He also leads the team with 27 threes made, 20 steals and 98 free throws made. Junior guard Barrington Hargress (13.7 ppg) leads CU with 84 assists and he has made 24 threes. Sophomore forward Sebastian Rancik (13.2 ppg) has made 23 threes and he is second on the team with a 5.4 rebounds per game average and 11 blocked shots. Junior forward Bangot Dak (11.4 ppg) leads CU in rebound average (7.3 rpg) and with 31 blocked shots.

Other Colorado regulars include freshman forward Alon Michaeli (9.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg), graduate center Elijah Malone (5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 18 starts), freshman guard Felix Kossaras (5.8 ppg, 15 threes), freshman guard Josiah Sanders (4.4 ppg), and freshman guard Jalin Holland (3.7 ppg)

THE KANSAS-COLORADO SERIES

The Kansas-Colorado series dates back to 1931 and Kansas leads 126-40, including a 41-27 record in Boulder, 26-8 in the CU Events Center. Overall, KU has won 22 of the last 23 meetings with CU dating back to Feb. 19, 2003.

The two schools were members of the Big Seven Conference starting in 1947-48 when Colorado joined the league. CU and KU were part of the Big Eight Conference from 1958-59, then the Big 12 from 1996-97, until Colorado left the league for the Pac-12 in 2011-12. The Buffs rejoined the Big 12 in 2024- 25.

As Big 12 members, since 1996-97, Kansas is 32-1 against

Colorado, 30-1 in regular season meetings and 2-0 in the Big 12 Championship. Kansas head coach Bill Self is 20-1 all-time against Colorado with all 21 meetings while at KU.

A KANSAS WIN WOULD…

Make Kansas 14-5 or better for the fifth-consecutive season and the 21st time in Bill Self’s 23 seasons at KU … Make 4-2 or better in league play every year since the 1988-89 season … Make the Kansas-Colorado series 127-40 in favor of Kansas … Make Kansas 2-3 in true road games this season and 5-4

in games not played in Allen Fieldhouse … Make Bill Self 623-161 while at Kansas, 830-266 all-time, and 221-1 versus Colorado, all while at Kansas … Make Kansas 2,428-914 all-time.

A KANSAS LOSS WOULD….

Make Kansas 13-6 for the first time since the 2020-21 season when the Jayhawks were 12-7 … Make Kansas 2-3 in league play for the first time since the 1987-88 team went 2-3 to start Big Eight play … End a Kansas three-game winning streak against Colorado and make the series 126-41 all time … Make Kansas 1-4 in true road games this season and 5-5 in games not played in Allen Fieldhouse … Make Bill Self 622- 162 while at KU, 829-267 all-time and 20-2 all-time versus Colorado, all while at KU … Make KU 2,427-915 all time.



