No. 22 Kansas at WVU: Preview, game notes, and more

What: No. 22 Kansas at West Virginia

Where: Morgantown, W. Va. • Hope Coliseum (14,00)

When: Saturday, January 9, 2026 • 11 a.m. (CT)

Television: FOX

Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin

Analyst: LaPhonso Ellis

Producer: Brad Weimer

Director: Dustin Denti

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Webcast: KUAthletics.com/Radio

Play-by-Play: Brian Hanni

Analyst: Greg Gurley

Producer/Engineer: Steve Kincaid

KANSAS FACES TOUGH ROAD TEST ON SATURDAY

Notebook: Self provides the latest on Peterson and more

by: Shay Wildeboor19 hours agoJayhawkSlant

Down by 15 with 4:21 left in the second half, No. 22 Kansas (11-4; 1-1) rallied to stun TCU, 104-100 in overtime on Tuesday night.

On a night when Kansas trailed by as many as 16 points, Bill Self‘s squad was led by Darryn Peterson (32), Tre White (22), Melvin Council (18), and Flory Bidunga (16).

Kansas is now set to face a West Virginia team that is 10-0 at home. Offensively, the Mountaineers are led by Honor Huff (17.1), Chance Moore (13.0), Brenen Lorient (10.1), and Treysen Eaglestaff (9.1).

Self, while addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, talked about the challenges of facing a West Virginia team that is undefeated at home.

“Really sound defensively,” said Self. “Can play fast, but can also get deep into the shot clock on both ends. Very, very good defensively, and then they let their shooters shoot it. So, and they got three guys that can, but two of them really can, you know, and will shoot a lot of them.

“So we got to really, we got to do a great job of defending the arc,” he added.

TIPOFF

— No. 22 Kansas (11-4, 1-1) continues Big 12 action when it plays at West Virginia (10-5, 1-1) on Saturday, Jan. 10. Tip from Hope Coliseum will be at 11 a.m. (Central) and the game will be televised on FOX.

— Kansas is coming off a 104-100 overtime win against TCU on Jan. 6 in its Big 12 home opener. West Virginia defeated Cincinnati, 62-60, in its Big 12 home opener on Jan. 6. The Mountaineers are 10-0 at home this season.

— Kansas leads the all-time series with West Virginia, 19-7, but the Mountaineers have won the last two meetings and lead the series, 7-4, in games played in Morgantown.

— After its win against TCU, Kansas is 136-24 (85.0%) following a loss in the Bill Self era (2003-04 to present), including 4-0 this season.

— Kansas is No. 17 in the NET, which is fifth in the Big 12. KU’s strength of schedule is No. 3, and KU is the only Big 12 team in the top 10.

— Kansas leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 37.8%, which is seventh nationally, three-point field goal percentage defense at 27.0%, which is fourth nationally, and blocked shots at 6.2, which is seventh nationally.

— Sophomore Flory Bidunga is second in the Big 12, 20th nationally, with 34 blocked shots, and his 2.3 blocks per game are second in the Big 12 and 25th nationally.

— Senior Melvin Council Jr. is fourth in the Big 12, 18th nationally, in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.6. Council has 23 assists and five turnovers in his last five games.

— Kansas head coach Bill Self is 620-160 in his 23rd season at KU. Last season, Self became Kansas’ all-time winningest coach, surpassing Phog Allen, who was 590-129 in 36 seasons on the KU sidelines. Self is in his 33rd season overall with an 826-265 record. He is one of only four active coaches with 800 or more career wins, joining Rick Barnes, John Calipari, and Kelvin Sampson.

ABOUT KANSAS

No. 22 Kansas (11-4, 1-1) is coming off a 104-100 overtime win against TCU in its Big 12 home opener on Jan. 6. KU is averaging 77.7 points per game and has a plus-10.7 scoring margin. Kansas pulls down 39.9 rebounds per contest with a plus-4.2 rebound margin.

KU averages 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals, and 6.2 blocked shots per contest. KU leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 37.8%, which is seventh nationally, and threepoint field goal percentage defense at 27.0%, which is fourth nationally. KU also leads the Big 12 in blocked shots (6.2), which is seventh nationally.

Freshman guard Darryn Peterson is coming off a careerhigh 32 points against TCU (1/6). He leads Kansas with a 22.5 ppg and has averaged 29.0 points in his last two contests. Peterson has made 19 threes in six games played this season.

Senior guard Tre White is coming off a 22-point effort against TCU (1/6), his third 20-point game of the season. White is second on the team averaging 15.0 points per game and his 7.1 rebounds per game are also second on the team. White is averaging 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in his last six contests.

Sophomore center Flory Bidunga is 24-for-31 (77.4%) from the field in his last four games. He scores 14.3 points per contest and leads KU with 9.1 rebounds per outing. Bidunga is second in the Big 12 with 34 blocked shots, which is 22nd nationally, and his 2.3 blocks per game are second in the league and 25th nationally. Bidunga’s 63.4 field goal percentage is second in the Big 12 and 18th nationally.

Senior Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 19.0 points in his last two games and ranks fourth on the team with 13.7 points per game on the season. He was named the Big 12 and national player of the week after his career-high 36 points at NC State (12/3), which included nine threes made, the second most in KU history. Council leads KU with 76 assists and 14 steals. His 3.6 assist-to-turnover ratio is fourth in the Big 12 and 18th nationally.

Redshirt-freshman forward Bryson Tiller (8.5 ppg) is second on the team with 22 blocked shots. Tiller pulls down 5.8 rebounds per game and has 61 boards in his last 10 outings. Tiller has started the last 12 games for Kansas.

Freshman Kohl Rasario (4.7 ppg, 13 threes) has started six games this season. Redshirt-sophomore guard Jamari McDowell (4.3 ppg) has started five games and has made 16 threes. Redshirt-sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson (3.6 ppg, one start) has made six threes this season.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA

Located in Morgantown, West Virginia, West Virginia is 10-5 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play after its 62-60 win against Cincinnati on Jan. 6. The Mountaineers are coached by Ross Hodge who is in his first season at WVU with a 10-5 record and is 56-29 in his third season overall.

West Virginia is 10-0 at home this season. WVU averages 74.1 points per game and has a plus-12.6 scoring margin. The Mountaineers are second in the Big 12, fifth nationally in scoring defense, giving up 61.5 points per game. WVU pulls down 36.1 rebounds per contest with a plus-3.9 rebound margin. The Mountaineers also average 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals, and 3.1 blocked shots per game.

Senior guard Honor Huff leads West Virginia in scoring at 17.1 points per game. His 60 three-pointers made are first in the Big 12 and second nationally. Huff is second on the team with 21 steals. Fifth-year guard Chance Moore (13.0 ppg) leads WVU in rebounds at 6.0 per game.

Senior forward Brenen Lorient (10.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg) leads the team with 22 blocked shots. Senior guard Treysen Eaglestaff (9.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg) is second on the team with 22 threes made. Senior guard Jasper Floyd (7.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg) leads WVU with 53 assists and 32 steals on the season. Other WVU regulars include freshman forward DJ Thomas (7.1 ppg), senior center Harlan Obioha (5.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 15 starts), freshman guard Amir Jenkins (5.3 ppg), and senior forward Jackson Fields (4.9 ppg).

THE KANSAS-WEST VIRGINIA SERIES

Kansas leads the overall series with West Virginia, 19-7, and the Mountaineers have won the last two meetings. WVU leads the series in games played in Morgantown, 7-4.

A KANSAS WIN WOULD…

Make Kansas 12-4 or better for the fifth-consecutive season and the 21st time in Bill Self’s 23 seasons at KU … Make 2-1 in league play for the 20th-consecutive season beginning in 2006-07 … End a West Virginia two-game winning streak against Kansas and make the series 20-7 in favor of KU … Make the series 7-5 in favor of WVU in games played in Morgantown … Make Kansas 2-2 in true road games this season and 6-3 in games not played in Allen Fieldhhouse .. Make Bill Self 621-160 while at Kansas, 828-265 all-time, and 20-7 all-time against West Virginia, all while at Kansas … Make Kansas 2,426-913 all time.

A KANSAS LOSS WOULD…

Make Kansas 11-5 for the first time since the 2020-21 season when the Jayhawks were 11-5 … Make Kansas 1-2 in league play for the first time since the 2005-06 season… Make the Kansas-West Virginia series 19-8 in favor of KU and give WVU three-straight series wins … Make Kansas 5-4 in games not played in Allen Fieldhouse this season and 1-3 in true road games … Make Bill Self 620-161 while

at KU, 827-266 all-time and 19-8 all-time versus West

Virginia, all while at KU … Make KU 2,425-914 all time.