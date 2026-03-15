No. 4 seed Kansas will face No. 13 seed Cal Baptist in San Diego

Kansas, the No. 4 seed in the East Region, will face Cal Baptist, the No. 13 seed, on Friday. The Lancers will enter the game against the Jayhawks with an overall record of 25-8 and 13-5 in the WAC.

Winners of six straight games, Cal Baptist finished the season with a perfect record (15-0) at home, 7-7 in true road games, and 3-1 in neutral games.

Of the eight losses suffered by Cal Baptist, three came against Colorado, BYU, and Utah.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament opener against Kansas, Cal Baptist is led by Dominique Daniels, Jr. (23.2), Martel Williams (12.7), and Jayden Jackson (9.3).

Daniels, Jr., the 5-foot-10 guard from Compton, California, has converted 43.7% of his field goals, 32.8% of his threes, and 81.5% of his free throws.

Williams, the 6-foot-3 guard from Las Vegas, Nevada, is shooting 39.7% from the field, 33.3% from behind the arc, and 77.4% from the free throw line.

Jackson, the 6-foot-4 guard from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has connected on 32.5% of his field goals, 35.5% of his shots from behind the arc, and 75.0% of his free throws.

As a team, Cal Baptist averages 73.0 points per game. The Lancers, as a team, have hit 42.3 percent of their field goals, while averaging 25.6 made field goals per game. They’ve converted 212-of-629 shots from behind the arc and hit 33.7% of their shots from behind the arc.

The Lancers have converted 71.9% of their free throws and average 15.4 made free throws per game.

Cal Baptist averages 39.9 rebounds per game, 10.3 assists, 12.4 turnovers, 5.5 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game.