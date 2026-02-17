No. 8 Kansas at Oklahoma State: Preview, game notes, and more

What: No. 9 Kansas and Oklahoma State

Where: Stillwater, Okla. • Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611)

When: Wednesday, February 18, 2026 • 8 p.m. (CT)

Television: Peacock

Play-by-Play: Pete Sousa

Analyst: Matt Muehlebach

Producer: Joel Kitay

Director: Chris Glass

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Webcast: KUAthletics.com/Radio

Play-by-Play: Brian Hanni

Analyst: Greg Gurley

KANSAS FACES ANOTHER TOUGH ROAD TEST IN STILLWATER

After losing at West Virginia back on January 10, Kansas rattled off eight-straight victories. Coming off a loss at No. 5 (ranking at the time) Iowa State on Saturday. Bill Self’s squad has the opportunity to start a new streak at Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

The Cowboys enter the game with an overall record of 16-9 and 4-8 in the Big 12. Sporting a 13-3 record at home this season, Oklahoma State will look to end its current three-game losing streak when No. 8 Kansas comes to Stillwater on Wednesday night.

This season, Oklahoma State is led by guard Anthony Roy (17.6), forward Parsa Fallah (14.3), guard Vyctorius Miller (12.2), and guard Jaylen Curry (10.2).

Self, during his weekly press conference on Monday, was asked what stands out about this particular Oklahoma State team.

“Speed,” said Self. “The two guards, No. 0 and No. 1, Clary and Curry, they’re good, and they’re fast. Their other players are quick and athletic, but I’d say the biggest thing that stands out is their speed and their ability to make plays when nothing’s there; they’re really good at getting downhill.”

TIPOFF

— No. 8 Kansas (19-6, 9-3) concludes a two-game road trip at Oklahoma State (16-9, 4-8) on Wednesday, Feb. 18. Tip from Gallagher-Iba Arena is set for 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Peacock.

— Kansas had its eight-game winning streak snapped with a 74-56 defeat at No. 5 Iowa State Saturday. KU is one game behind Big 12 leaders Arizona and Houston in the loss column in the league standings. Oklahoma State is looking to end a three-game losing streak after its 95-92 overtime loss against TCU on Feb. 14. OSU is 13-3 at home this season.

— Kansas leads the all-time series with Oklahoma State, 127-60, and the KU has won the last eight meetings, including the last three in Stillwater.

— Kansas is 137-24 (85.1%) following a loss in the Bill Self era (2003-04 to present), including 5-0 this season.

— Kansas is No. 14 in the NET, which is fourth in the Big 12. KU’s seven Quad 1 (Q1) wins are tied with Houston and Texas Tech for the second most in the league and fifth most nationally. Arizona is first with nine Q1 wins. KU’s strength of schedule is No. 2, which only trails Auburn.

— Kansas leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 38.5%, which is fifth nationally, three-point field goal percentage defense at 29.9%, which is 22nd nationally, and blocked shots at 6.1, which is third nationally.

— Sophomore Flory Bidunga leads the Big 12 and is second nationally, with 70 blocked shots, and his 2.8 blocked shots per game also rank first in the Big 12 and second nationally. Bidunga also leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 67.0%, which is fifth nationally. At 14.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg, and 2.8 bpg, Bidunga is the only player in NCAA Division I to average more than

14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game.

— Kansas head coach Bill Self is 628-162 in his 23rd season at KU. Last season, Self became Kansas’ all-time winningest coach, surpassing Phog Allen, who was 590-129 in 36 seasons on the KU sidelines. Self is in his 33rd season overall with an 835-267 record. He is one of only four active coaches in NCAA D1 with 800 or more career wins, joining Rick Barnes, John Calipari, and Kelvin Sampson.

ABOUT KANSAS

No. 8 Kansas (19-6, 9-3) had its eight-game winning streak end with a 74-56 loss at No. 5 Iowa State on Feb. 14. KU is averaging 77.1 points per game and has a plus-9.1 scoring margin. KU pulls down 38.8 rebounds per contest with a plus-3.0 rebound margin.

KU averages 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals, and 6.1 blocked shots per contest. KU leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 38.5%, which is fifth nationally, and three-point field goal percentage defense at 29.9%, which is 22nd nationally. KU also leads the Big 12 in blocked shots (6.1), which is third nationally.

Freshman guard Darryn Peterson, who is on the Wooden Award Late Midseason Watch List (1 of 20) and the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Midseason Top 10 list, leads Kansas with a 19.8 scoring average. He has six games of 20 or more points and has made a team-high 38 threes in 14 games played this season.

Sophomore center Flory Bidunga was recently named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year top 10. Bidunga scores 14.8 points per contest and leads KU with 9.1 rebounds per outing. Bidunga has three double doubles in his last three games and 10 double-doubles for the season. The Feb. 9 Big 12 Player of the Week, Bidunga leads the Big 12 with 70 blocked shots, which is fourth nationally, averaging 2.8 blocks per game, which is second nationally, and with a 67.0 field goal percentage, which is fifth nationally. At 14.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg, and 2.8 bpg, Bidunga is the only player in NCAA Division I to average more than 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game.

Senior guard Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 15.4 points per game in league games and 14.1 points per contest overall. He leads KU with 127 assists and 22 steals. Council is third in the Big 12, 22nd nationally, with a 3.10 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Senior guard Tre White has five double-doubles on the season and is next in scoring at 13.7 points per contest. White is second on the team with 37 threes made and leads KU with 99 free throws made and an 86.1 free throw percentage, which ranks second in the Big 12. Redshirt-freshman forward Bryson Tiller (9.0 ppg) had 18 points and eight rebounds versus Arizona (2/9). He scored a career-high 21 points with seven rebounds and made three threes against BYU (1/31). Tiller is second on the team with 35 blocked shots and pulls down 6.0 rebounds per game. He has started the last 22 games for KU.

Redshirt-sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson (4.8 ppg) has 19 steals. Redshirt-sophomore guard Jamari McDowell (3.9 ppg, 24 threes) has started seven games. Freshman Kohl Rosario (3.5) has made 13 threes this season, while senior guard Jayden Dawson (2.1 ppg) has made nine.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE

Located in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State is looking to end a three-game losing streak after falling to TCU, 95- 92 in overtime on Feb. 14. The Cowboys are coached by Steve Lutz, who is 33-27 in his second season at OSU and 102-62 in his fifth season overall.

Oklahoma State is 13-3 at home this season. The Cowboys average 84.7 points per game and have a plus-3.4 scoring margin. OSU pulls down 37.7 rebounds per game and also average 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals, and 2.8 blocked shots per game. Oklahoma State ranks second in the Big 12 in free throws made per game at 18.0

Senior guard Anthony Roy leads Oklahoma State in scoring at 17.6 points per game. He has also made a team-high 74 threes and 79 free throws. Roy pulls down 3.9 rebounds per contest. Senior forward Parsa Fallah leads OSU in rebounds per game at 6.2 and he averages 14.3 points per contest.

Sophomore guard Vyctorius Miller (12.2 ppg) is second on the team with 36 threes made. He is second on the team with 73 free throws made. Junior guard Jaylen Curry (10.2 ppg) leads OSU with 37 steals. He is second on the team with 98 assists. Senior guard Christian Coleman (9.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg) leads OSU with 20 blocked shots. Other OSU regulars include junior guard Kanye Clary (9.3 ppg, 33 steals), junior guard Isaiah Coleman (6.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg), and sophomore forward Andrija Vukovic (4.8 ppg).

THE KANSAS-OKLAHOMA STATE SERIES

Dating back to 1926, Kansas leads the all-time series with Oklahoma State, 127-60, including 42-36 in meetings in Stillwater, 39-36 in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Beginning Feb. 8, 2021, Kansas has won the last eight and 13 of the last 14 meetings with Oklahoma State, including the last three in Stillwater. KU head coach Bill Self is 31-14 all-time against his alma mater, 30-11 while at Kansas.

A KANSAS WIN WOULD…

Make Kansas 20-5 overall, giving KU 20 wins for the 37th time in the last 38 seasons (excluding 2018 due to IARP) … Make 10-2 or better in Big 12 play and give Kansas 10 league wins for the 32nd time in the last 33 seasons (excludes 2018 due to IARP) … Make the KU-Oklahoma State series 128-60, giving Kansas nine-straight series wins … Make Kansas 5-4 in true road games this season and 9-5 in games not played in Allen Fieldhouse … Make Bill Self 629-162 while at Kansas, 836-267 all-time, and 32-14 all-time versus Oklahoma State, 31-11 while at Kansas … Make Kansas 2,434-915 all time.

A KANSAS LOSS WOULD

Make Kansas 19-7 overall and Kansas 9-4 in Big 12 play … Make the Kansas-Oklahoma State 127-61 in favor of Kansas … End a Kansas eight-game winning streak against OSU … Make Kansas 4-5 in true road games this season and 8-6 in games not played in Allen Fieldhouse … Make Bill Self 628-163 while at KU, 835-268 all-time and 31-15 all-time versus Oklahoma State, 30-12 while at Kansas … Make KU 2,433-916 all time.