No. 8 Kansas vs. No.2 Houston: Preview, game notes, and more

What: No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 2 Houston

Where: No. 8 Kansas vs. Cincinnati: Preview, game notes, and more

When: Monday, February 23, 2026 • 8 p.m. (CT) — ESPN Big Monday

Television: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Jon Sciambi

Analyst: Fran Fraschilla

Reporter: Angel Gray

Producer: Joe McCoy

Director: Anthony DeMarco

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Webcast: KUAthletics.com/Radio

Play-by-Play: Brian Hanni

Analyst: Greg Gurley

Producer/Engineer: Steve Kincaid

TIPOFF

— No. 8 Kansas (20-7, 10-4) hosts No. 2 Houston (23-4, 11-3) on ESPN Big Monday, Feb. 23. Tip from Allen Fieldhouse is set for 8 p.m. CT.

— Kansas is looking to rebound from an 84-68 loss to Cincinnati on Feb. 21. Houston dropped its second-straight game after losing to No. 4 Arizona, 73-66, on Feb. 21.

— Kansas leads the all-time series with Houston, 6-5, including a 2-1 record in Allen Fieldhouse. Houston has won the last three meetings against Kansas. This series began in 1967.

— Kansas is 138-24 (85.2%) following a loss in the Bill Self era (2003-04 to present), including 6-0 this season.

— Kansas is No. 18 in the NET, which is fifth in the Big 12. KU’s seven Quad 1 wins are tied with Houston and Texas Tech for the second most in the league; Arizona is first with 11, and tied for sixth most nationally. KU’s strength of schedule is No. 3, which only trails (1) Auburn and (2) Alabama.

— Kansas leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 38.7%, which is sixth nationally, three-point field goal percentage defense at 30.1%, which is 20th nationally, and blocked shots at 6.0, which is fifth nationally.

— Sophomore Flory Bidunga leads the Big 12 and is third nationally, with 75 blocked shots, and his 2.78 blocked shots per game also rank first in the Big 12 and are third nationally. Bidunga also leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 66.4%, which is fourth nationally. At 14.6 ppg, 9.3 rpg, and 2.78 bpg, Bidunga is the only player in NCAA Division I to average more than 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocked shots per game.

— One of 15 on the 2026 Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List, Kansas head coach Bill Self is 629-163 in his 23rd season at KU. Last season, Self became Kansas’ all-time winningest coach, surpassing Phog Allen, who was 590-129 in 36 seasons on the KU sidelines. Self is in his 33rd season overall with an 836-268 record. He is one of only four active coaches in NCAA D1 with 800 or more career wins, joining Rick Barnes, John Calipari, and Kelvin Sampson.

ABOUT KANSAS

No. 8 Kansas (20-7, 10-4) is tied for third in the Big 12 standings with Iowa State and Texas Tech, one game behind second-place Houston and two behind league leader Arizona after its 84-68 loss to Cincinnati Feb. 21. KU is averaging 76.9 points per game and has a plus-8.3 scoring margin. KU pulls down 38.5 rebounds per contest with a plus-2.4 rebound margin. KU averages 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals, and 6.0 blocked shots per contest. KU leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense at 38.7%, which is sixth nationally, and three-point field goal percentage defense at 30.1%, which is 20th nationally. KU also leads the Big 12 in blocked shots (6.0), which is fifth nationally.

Freshman guard Darryn Peterson, who is on the Wooden Award Late Midseason Watch List (1 of 20), the Naismith Trophy Late-Season list (1 of 30), and the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Midseason Top 10 list, leads Kansas with a 19.8 scoring average. He has seven games of 20 or more

points and has made a team-high 45 threes in 16 games played this season.

Sophomore center Flory Bidunga is also on the Naismith Trophy Late-Season List and was recently named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year top 10. He scores 14.6 points per contest and leads KU with 9.3 rebounds per outing. Bidunga has four double-doubles in his last five games and 11 double-doubles for the season. The Feb. 9 Big 12 Player of the Week, Bidunga leads the Big 12 with 75 blocked shots, which is third nationally, averaging 2.8 blocks per game, which is third nationally, and with a 66.4 field goal percentage, which is fourth nationally. At 14.6 ppg, 9.3 rpg, and 2.8 bpg, Bidunga is the only player in NCAA Division I to average more than 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game.

Senior guard Tre White has five double-doubles on the season and is next in scoring at 13.7 points per contest. White is second on the team with 40 threes made and leads KU with 105 free throws made. White’s 86.1 free throw percentage ranks second in the Big 12. Senior guard Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.2 points per game in league games and 13.6 points per contest overall. He

leads KU with 138 assists and with 26 steals. Council is third in the Big 12, 27th nationally, with a 3.00 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Redshirt-freshman forward Bryson Tiller posted his first career double-double with 10 points and a career-high 11 rebounds to go along with a career-high seven assists at Oklahoma State (2/18). Tiller averages 8.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest. Tiller is second on the team with 38 blocked shots and has started 24 games this season for KU. Redshirt-sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson (5.0 ppg, 21

steals) scored 14 points at Oklahoma State (2/18). Redshirtsophomore guard Jamari McDowell (3.8 ppg, 25 threes) has started seven games. Freshman Kohl Rosario (3.4) has made 14 threes this season, while senior guard Jayden Dawson (2.1 ppg) has made nine threes.

ABOUT HOUSTON

Located in Houston, Texas, No. 2 Houston is 23-4 overall and 11-3 in Big 12 play, and is currently in second place in the conference standings, one game ahead of Kansas. The Cougars are coming off a 73-66 loss to No. 4 Arizona on Feb. 21. Houston is coached by Kelvin Sampson, who is 322-88 in his

12th season at Houston and 822-356 in his 37th season overall.

Houston averages 77.4 points per game and has a plus-15.4 scoring margin. The Cougars pull down 37.0 rebounds per game with a plus-3.6 rebound margin. Houston leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8), which is seventh nationally, free throw percentage (77.1%), scoring defense (62.0), which is second nationally, turnover margin (+5.6), which is third nationally, and its 13.9 turnovers forced per game lead the nation. Houston also averages 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals, and 3.9 blocked shots per game.

Freshman guard Kingston Flemings leads Houston in scoring at 16.6 points per game, which is just ahead of redshirt-senior guard Emanuel Sharp at 16.4 ppg. Flemings leads the team in assists with 141 and steals with 43, while Sharp has made a team-high 74 threes, and his 87.6 free-throw percentage leads the Big 12.

Senior guard Milos Uzan is next in scoring at 11.1 points per game, and he is second on the team with 110 assists and 51 threes made. Freshman center Chris Cenac Jr. (9.6 ppg)leads Houston in rebounds at 7.8 rpg. Redshirtjunior forward Joseph Tugler (7.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg) rounds out the Houston starters. Tugler has a team-high 39 blocked shots. Other Houston regulars include freshman guard Isiah Harwell (4.6 ppg, 23 threes), sophomore guard Mercy Miller (4.2 ppg), redshirt-freshman forward Chase McCarty (3.0 ppg, 17 threes), and redshirt-graduate guard Ramon Walker Jr. (2.6 ppg).

THE KANSAS-HOUSTON SERIES

Dating back to 1967, Kansas leads the all-time series with Houston, 6-5, but the Cougars have won the last three meetings. KU is 2-1 versus UH in Allen Fieldhouse meetings. Kansas head coach Bill Self is 1-4 all-time versus Houston, including 1-3 while at Kansas.

A KANSAS WIN WOULD…

Make Kansas 21-7 overall … Make Kansas 11-4 in Big 12 play and give KU 11 league wins for the 30th time in the last 32 seasons … Make the KU-Houston series 6-5 in favor of Kansas… Make Kansas 12-2 in Allen Fieldhouse this season, 881-123 all-time in the venue, including 344-23 under Bill Self … Make

Bill Self 630-163 while at Kansas, 837-268 all-time, and 2-4 all-time versus Houston, 2-3 while at Kansas … Make Kansas 2,435-916 all time.

A KANSAS LOSS WOULD…

Make Kansas 20-8 overall and Kansas 10-5 in Big 12 play … Make the Kansas-Houston series 6-6 …Make Kansas 11-3 in Allen Fieldhouse this season, 880-124 all-time in the venue, including 343-24 under Bill Self … Make Bill Self 629-164 while at KU, 836-269 all-time and 1-5 all-time versus Houston, 1-4 while at Kansas … Make KU 2,434-917 all time.



