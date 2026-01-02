Podcast: Andy Kotelnicki returns, the latest on the transfer portal
We go with the football only podcast to start the year. Here is our first podcast of 2026 and some of the things we cover.
– Thoughts on Andy Kotelnicki returning to KU
– What it means for the program
– KU fared well in the early returns of what they lost in the portal
– Expect official visits this weekend
– Overall thought on how many players by position could be needed
– A look at the portal system and how KU handles it internally
