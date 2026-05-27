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Podcast: KU baseball regional, latest on football and basketball recruiting

Kirby Rivals 812by: Jon Kirby46 minutes agoJayhawkSlant

The Jayhawk Slant staff is back in the studio talking the latest in KU sports. An exciting weekend ahead in Lawrence as the baseball team will host an NCAA regional.

  • The Jayhawks are set to host an NCAA Regional and we talk about matchups 
  • The latest take on the final basketball class and 2026-27 roster
  • What recruits Bill Self is tracking for the future
  • The recruiting news will heat up in June with more official visits

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