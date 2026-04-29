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Podcast: Tyran Stokes picks Kansas, latest on recruiting

Kirby Rivals 812by: Jon Kirby18 minutes agoJayhawkSlant

The Jayhawk Slant got together although we were scattered all over the area. We give our take on several topics with the big news of Tyran Stokes picking Kansas.

  • We take a look at what Stokes means for KU
  • Is this the best class under Bill Self?
  • What does the overall roster look like for 2026-27?
  • The latest thoughts by position on spring football
  • Updates on football recruiting

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