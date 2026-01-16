Preview: Kansas faces another defensive test against Baylor

Kansas will look to build on its blowout win over Iowa State, facing off against Baylor on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks were able to bounce back after a shaky defensive start to Big 12 play with an energetic and intense performance against the Cyclones.

The upcoming matchup with Baylor will test if Kansas’ defensive improvements continue on an upward trajectory. The Bears are averaging 88.7 points per game and rank 14th in offensive efficiency on KenPom. Talented freshman duo Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou power Baylor’s offense, combining for 38 points per game.

“If you go back and look in our league, is there any twosome in our league that’s averaging more than Carr and, Yessoufou, there may be, but I’m just trying to think off the top of my head,” Self said on Thursday. “We really got to defend the perimeter.”

Kansas’ improved defensive performance against Iowa State came on the heels of a players-only meeting. Bryson Tiller said the team left the meeting inspired, and it showed itself in connectedness on the defensive end.

“I feel like we’re just more connected as a team right now from earlier on,” Tiller said. “Again, communicating is a big part of defense, so we hopefully stepped that up. We’ve just got to be able to trust each other on the court.”

The Jayhawks switched up defensive coverages throughout the Iowa State game. They started keeping Tiller and Flory Bidunga on their matchups, before starting to switch more later in the game. Self said choosing to switch or not depends on personnel and matchups.

“Basically it’s been a lot of a scouting report. You know, are they playing two bigs? Is their four man a shooter? What do they run at the end of the clock? There’s a lot of things that go into that,” Self said. “So we’ll end up doing a lot of both, I hope. But a lot of it depends on lineups.”

Overall, Kansas was a turned-up and intense team against Iowa State. The increased energy was out of necessity after a 1-2 start, and Self said those factors might not always be there. The next step is to become more consistent and succeed off execution rather than adrenaline.

“I don’t think it’ll always be the same, but I think it should be consistent,” Self said. “In sports, there’s certain times where you can live off of crowd and adrenaline, and there’s many times where you’ve got to live off execution and still be turned up and all that stuff… energy goes a long way in this game when everybody’s turned up on the same page.”

Kansas will tip-off against Baylor at 7 p.m. on Friday on FOX.