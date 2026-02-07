Preview: Kansas looking to slow down high-scoring Utah duo

Kansas currently holds a six-game winning streak, its longest in Big 12 play since the 2022-23 season. The Jayhawks will look to extend their streak to seven, taking on last-place Utah on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Utes have struggled this season under first-year head coach Alex Jensen. However, they tote a dynamic scoring duo in Terrence Brown and Don McHenry. Brown ranks fourth in the Big 12 in scoring at 21.4 points per game.

“Brown is a natural scorer,” Bill Self said on Thursday. “He can score off the catch and he’s got range, but he still drives the ball and he’s got a good in-between game.”

McHenry is not far behind at 18.1 points per game. Utah’s duo combines to score 50% of its points, and they have the full attention of the Jayhawks.

“You’re gonna have to guard them,” Self said. “You’re gonna have to guard ball screens a certain ways with him [and] McHenry for sure because they can definitely score behind it.”

After starting 1-2 in conference play, Kansas has won six straight. The Jayhawks look like a completely different team than the one that suffered road losses to UCF and West Virginia.

The proof in Kansas’ dramatic turnaround is in the stats. Over the Jayhawks’ first three Big 12 games, Torvik ranked them 90th and 247th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Since the loss to West Virginia on January 10th, Torvik ranks Kansas 4th – 21st in offensive efficiency and 2nd defensively.

“We’re playing better,” Self said. “The guys are seeming to enjoy it more. I think that attitudes have been good. I don’t think they were ever bad, it’s just we were just kind of blah and I think we’ve certainly showed more energy.”

The Jayhawks showed energy and were able to escape Texas Tech on Monday to sweep their first Saturday-Monday turn of the season. Kansas faces two more, starting with Saturday against Utah and Monday against Arizona.

Despite playing a 9-13 team with the #1 team in the country coming to town on Monday, Utah has Self’s full attention on Saturday. He said there are things you can do to prepare for the quick turnaround, but the upcoming game ultimately is the most important.

“I’m gonna believe that adrenaline will take over and we can get through it because we’re not going to sacrifice Saturday to rest people for Monday,” Self said. “I’m believing that you know, we’re gonna play to win exactly how we need to play to win, at least in our opinion, on Saturday and then worry about Monday when Saturday’s over.”

Kansas will tip off against Utah at 1:30 p.m. on FOX on Saturday.