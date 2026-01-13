Preview: Kansas looking to stop skid against undefeated Iowa State

The road doesn’t get any easier for Kansas after falling to 1-2 in conference play for the first time since the 2005-06 season. The Jayhawks face one of their toughest tests of the season, as #2 Iowa State comes to Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

The Cyclones are off to a 16-0 start, best in school history. Bill Self called this year’s team the best TJ Otzelberger has had in his time at Iowa State. Otzelberger has rebuilt the Cyclones into a national contender, making the Sweet 16 twice in four seasons.

“They really play well together,” Self said of the Cyclones on Monday. “They have always had standout guard play, and the thing about it is, they’ve always been good defensively, but they’re better defensively now with the freshman guard Toure.”

Iowa State has built a reputation as a strong defensive unit under Otzelberger. That rings true this season, with the Cyclones ranking second in Kenpom’s defensive efficiency.

However, their offense is just as elite this season. Iowa State ranks in the top 10 in effective field goal percentage and second in the country in three-point percentage. Milan Momcilovic anchors the outside shooting, making 55% of 111 attempts from three this season. The Cyclones also share the ball well, with elite playmakers Tamin Lipsey and Joshua Jefferson.

“TJ said the other day that he thought he had the best point guard in the country in Lipsey after the Baylor game. Which you can make a case for when you talk about winning and all that stuff, no doubt about that,” Self said. “But what’s amazing about that statement is their four man has 10 more assists on the year than he does. So that just tells you how good Jefferson is playing.”

Iowa State could give struggling Kansas defense problems

Iowa State’s offense will pose a big challenge for a Kansas defense that has gone in the wrong direction since conference play started. Kansas ranks 210th in defensive efficiency since the new year. Self thinks the Jayhawks haven’t lived up to their standards in terms of defensive intensity.

“I don’t think our intensity, our making others play bad, get them out of comfort zones [has been there],” Self said.

Self added that he wanted to see his team improve their physicality. He mentioned multiple times during West Virginia’s run where the Mountaineers were able to back the Jayhawks down in the post.

“We didn’t put up much resistance, which I think is certainly an elephant that we have to play stronger,” Self said. “But we also got to play tougher.”

Kansas tips off against Iowa State at 8 p.m. on ESPN from Allen Fieldhouse.