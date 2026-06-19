Projections show Kansas in the hunt for a bowl in 2026

The preseason projections from the Massey Ratings have Kansas right in the middle of the race for bowl eligibility with the Jayhawks projected to finish 6-6 for the 2026 season.

Kansas is favored in six games and projected as the underdog in six others. Several of the games are projected to be decided by one possession, which is something the program has seen over the last two years.

The season opener against LIU is projected to be Kansas’ easiest game of the year with the Jayhawks predicted to win in a blowout, 46-3. Kansas is also projected to handle Middle Tennessee State easily by a 42-14 score.

The non-conference schedule becomes much more challenging after that. Missouri is projected to make it two in a row with a 27-24 victory while Arizona State has a slight over Kansas 28-26 in London. Both games are among the closest projections on the schedule.

Once Big 12 play begins, the projections show the Jayhawks will have several opportunities to pick up conference victories. The Jayhawks are projected to defeat Baylor 31-28, UCF 31-24, West Virginia 30-27 and Oklahoma State 31-24.

The toughest challenge on the schedule according to the ratings comes on the road against Utah. The Utes are projected to beat Kansas 36-20 and enter the season ranked No. 13 nationally. Kansas State is projected to win the Sunflower Showdown 31-24 in Manhattan while TCU is projected to win by the same score.

Another key game comes late in the season when Kansas hosts BYU. The Cougars are projected to win 28-24 in what is expected to be another close game that could go either way.

Overall, the Massey projections show a Kansas team that should be in position to compete for bowl eligibility. Five games are projected within four points, showing just how narrow the margin could be between getting back to a bowl game.

If the Jayhawks can flip a couple of the toss-up games against teams such as Missouri, Arizona State or BYU, getting bowl eligibility could be more favorable. It could come down to protecting home field and flipping a couple of the predicted outcomes at The Booth.