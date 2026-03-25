PROMO 75% OFF: Our best deal ever for Jayhawk Slant

Our best offer ever at Jayhawk Slant is now live and active through the spring. Join now and get 75% off Jayhawk Slant for the first year.

Less than $3.00 per month gives you access to follow the latest in basketball news. The basketball transfer portal will open soon and we expect a lot of movement.

Spring football is set to begin with several recruits expected in Lawrence over the next few months.

What you get with a subscription to Jayhawk Slant

Get ready for the basketball transfer portal season. It is shaping up to be another wild ride in the offseason and we will have all the intel.

– Daily content on KU sports from our staff at Jayhawk Slant.

– The latest developments in football and basketball recruiting.

– Elite coverage from the best national recruiting team in the industry. Access to content from analysts including Joe Tipton, Jamie Shaw, Steve Wiltfong, Allen Trieu, Chad Simmons, Sam Spiegelman, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Greg Smith Adam Gorney and others.

– Transfer portal coverage led by Pete Nakos and several others. National team content from Brett McMurphy and more.

– The best player database in the country. Search every player and see all their information.

– Access to the Jayhawk Slant community and our message boards. Discuss KU sports with members of our site. And you get to read message boards across the network.

– BONUS: You will also a full year of complimentary access to The Athletic.

This is a great time to follow Jayhawk news and get all the scoop from Jayhawk Slant 75% OFF your first year.