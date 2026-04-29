PROMO: Limited time Get Jayhawk Slant for just $1.00

One of our most aggressive promo offers is live and it only lasts until midnight on April 29.

For just $1.00 you can join Jayhawk Slant for 30 days. The news of Tyran Stokes will give Kansas one of the elite recruiting classes in the country.

There is still more news expected from the transfer portal.

The football official visits start this weekend and will continue through the summer. This a great time to take advantage of one of our best offers.

To join the Jayhawk Slant family for $1.00 CLICK HERE