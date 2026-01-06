Roman Pearson ready to start his official visit to Kansas

Roman Pearson is approaching the next step of his recruitment with intention, looking for more than just a football opportunity as he prepares to visit Kansas. The Ball State defensive back said the upcoming trip is about understanding the program’s foundation and where he might fit within it, both on the field and beyond.

“I’m looking forward to talking with coaches and getting a sense of what their program is about, and how I can fit into that and be productive,” Pearson said. “I also want to explore campus and soak in the environment, especially because I know Kansas has great tradition and passion for their school.”

Pearson enters the visit with options. He holds offers from Kansas, UCLA and East Carolina, along with interest from several Group of Five programs. Last season at Ball State Cardinals, he played 504 snaps and recorded 27 tackles, continuing a steady upward trajectory that began earlier in his career.

Before arriving at Ball State, Pearson was a two-year starter at Bucknell, where he built a reputation for consistency and ball production in the secondary. Across 22 games and 18 starts, he totaled 40 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups in his final season, while adding 1.5 tackles for loss. As a redshirt freshman, he started seven games and posted 21 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups and a forced fumble, showing an ability to impact games early.

As Pearson evaluates his next move, the decision goes beyond scheme or depth charts. He said culture and relationships will ultimately carry the most weight as he narrows his focus.

“Through this process my decision making will come from the culture that the players bring and how passionate and caring the coaches are about player development on and off the field,” Pearson said. “Showing a sense of family is what’s important, along with the academics and how important that is for life after football.”

