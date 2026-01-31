Seth Greenberg talks Kansas and BYU, Peterson and Dybantsa matchup

ESPN’s Seth Greenberg met with reporters prior to GameDay broadcasting from Allen Fieldhouse. He talked about the KU-BYU game and what to expect from the matchup with Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa.

Greenberg also talked about the Big 12 and much more. Here is what he had to say in his interview on Friday.

Are there any, even if you go back early on in Bill Self’s career, any games that stand out to you?

I’ve got to be honest with you. I mean, I’ve been doing this for 14 years. The 33 years before that, I was worried about my team. I have a favorite game here, but you guys won’t like it.

All right, what game is it?

When I brought my Long Beach State team in here when they were number one in the country, we won. So I’ve got a favorite game. I’m not sure that goes over well. To me, this place is a cathedral. And I’m going to tell the story in GameDay tomorrow. When we did come in here and play—forget about the game—I still remember standing in the tunnel before the game and watching the pregame celebration of Jayhawks basketball and being mesmerized.

Just the choreographed event that it was, and the ownership that every single person in the building had for the program. You sit there and you just get lost in that. It’s different than anywhere else in America. To be part of this 1000 game in a very small way, to get a chance to be here and experience it, it’s like an honor. I couldn’t give you the whole history, except that some of the greatest coaches that have ever coached, including obviously Coach Self, and some of the greatest teams—not just players, but teams—that have ever played, have played in this building.

And it doesn’t get old. Every time we come back, you look up and you see that banner and you feel it. Everyone talks about culture and identity and all that. You feel it when you walk into this building. And that’s different than anywhere else you go.

Say you’re coaching and you’ve got AJ on one side, Darryn on the other. As a coach, how do you keep it Kansas vs. BYU and not one player vs. the other player?

It’s real simple, and the reason it’s simple is because the one thing that’s impressed me about all these elite freshmen is they’re all about winning. Their basketball IQs, their understanding of the bigger picture—they don’t have one foot in, one foot out. These guys want to compete, they want to win, and they play like winning players.

Now, can AJ take a game over? Sure he can. But the greatest thing that happened to Kansas is that they learned to play with Darryn Peterson. And now all of a sudden you see the best version of their team. And that’s the magic of what Bill has the ability to do.

Also, when he was out, this team grew because Tre White gained ownership. Melvin Council gained ownership. Flory—they played through him more. So, in a way, Darryn being out some is a blessing because I think it accelerated the ownership that some of these guys now have. Maybe it would have taken a little bit of time otherwise.

At the end of games, will BYU play through AJ? No doubt about it. He’s going to have the ball in the middle of the floor, either in a small-big ball screen or a big ball screen, or he’s going to be on the right or left block working his way into the middle, waiting for a double team to kick it out to Rob Wright or Richie Saunders.

But I think both of these kids—and all the freshmen, quite honestly—they’re about winning, and they’re enjoying this experience. They know where they’re going, but they’re about playing the game the right way. In the immortal words of Coach Brown, they play the game the right way. That’s what’s been most impressive about all of them, but especially these two.

It is a really big matchup, but even outside of Kansas and BYU, the entire conference seems like it’s playing its best basketball. Can you explain why that’s so good for the sport?

The Big 12 is the best conference in college basketball. You’ve got more teams that can compete for national championships, more teams that can get to the Final Four and win it.

What’s happened with pay-for-play is it’s leveled the playing field in the Power Five. It’s killing the mid-majors, but it’s leveled the playing field because more good players are spread out across the landscape of college basketball. More good players, more good teams, more teams on a given night that can have success.

Add in the transfer portal—same thing. Do a good job evaluating the portal and it’s more good players. The domino effect of recruiting and the portal has leveled the playing field.

The Big 12 has done an amazing job. Great coaches, great venues, great ownership. It’s not just a team—you’ve got to have a program. You need identity, roster construction, and fit. Roster construction is the most important thing.

There’s not a better culture in the country than Kansas. There’s not a better culture than Houston. There’s not much better than Iowa State. You look at these teams—they have identity, culture, and roster construction that’s about fitting the greater good, not just collecting talent.

That’s great for college basketball. Every night, college basketball never disappoints. If you’re not a multiple-effort team in this league, you’re getting your ass kicked. If you’re not playing for the good of the group, you’re losing.

This conference is different. Playing on the road in the Big 12, those aren’t games—they’re events. And the biggest events are in this building. I don’t care where Kansas was picked preseason. If everyone’s honest, the biggest game on everyone’s schedule is right here. Let’s not bullshit each other. That says it all.

Does AJ or Darryn remind you of anyone you’ve covered or coached in the past?

Yeah. AJ reminds me of Tracy McGrady, who I tried to recruit. The big step he takes, the size, strength, physicality. Darryn reminds me a little of Donovan Mitchell. I can also see Devin Booker with the stroke.

Not Donovan Mitchell in college, because he wasn’t a shot-maker like this. When this dude misses, you’re like, “What the hell just happened?” It’s the on-ball, off-ball stuff, coming off screens, shot-ready, finishing with his left hand, great vision and feel, and the explosiveness he plays with.