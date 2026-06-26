Several Kansas football players listed on Athlon preseason teams

The preseason teams from different publications are starting to come out prior to the college football season. Athlon Sports just released their All Big 12 teams for 2026. Several Kansas players were listed.

The Jayhawks missed out on earning first team recognition, but were among those chosen on the second, third and fourth teams.

Herring, Lathan earn second team All-Big 12

Amir Herring started all 12 games at left guard for the Jayhawks in 2025. He played 632 snaps which only trailed Kobe Baynes at the most snaps for guard. He also graded out by PFF with a 70.2 grade.

Trey Lathan started all 12 games at linebacker and led the team with 86 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups, one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors. He recorded a career-high 13 tackles twice, against Missouri and Iowa State, and posted team-high tackle totals in five games.

Two Jayhawks make third team defense

Jalen Todd was listed at corner who has played in 22 games his first two seasons as a Jayhawk and started 10 last year. Todd graded with a 70.7 mark from PFF last season which was the highest of any cornerback.

Leroy Harris played in all 12 games during his first season with the Jayhawks, earning the start in the season opener against Fresno State. He finished with a team-high 4.5 sacks and eight pass breakups while totaling 31 tackles (23 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss and was the highest-rated defensive player according to PFF grading out 75.2.

Clements, McMillan on the fourth team

Calvin Clements won the starting job in 2025 at left tackle. He is expected to be the starting left tackle this season after playing over 700 snaps last season. Wide receiver Nik McMillan has yet to play a game for the Jayhawks, but he got a lot of praise in spring football. The transfer from Buffalo set a school record for most consecutive 100-yard receiving games,