Strong defense, rebounding helps Kansas down Houston

On Saturday, Kansas posted its second-worst defensive efficiency mark in a single game. Two days later, the Jayhawks used a strong defensive effort to take down Houston 69-56 on Monday night.

Houston’s trio of Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp, and Milos Uzan combine to average 43.6 points per game this season. On Monday, the Jayhawks limited the trio to 32 on 10/35 shooting. Kansas’ ball screen defense helped slow down the high-powered Cougar trio.

“I thought our ball screen defense was right on point, and that was good,” Bill Self said postgame. “Even when we were switching, I thought we switched up and just didn’t let them get to their spots.

Kansas has been able to switch five often this season due to Flory Bidunga’s athleticism. Bidunga’s impact wasn’t felt on the offensive end with a season-low four points. Yet, he was a team high +17 with a powerful defensive impact.

“He can hedge a ball screen, he can stay with a guard, he can cover for a guy,” Self said. “He did a lot of really, really good things tonight. I thought he was terrific.”

Kansas slows down Houston’s offensive game plan

Kelvin Sampson and Houston came into the game thinking they could get Chris Cenac Jr. open looks at three. Cenac, a 33% three-point shooter on the season, took five of the Cougars’s first eight shots. Two were threes, but none of the five shots fell.

Self said in order to slow down Houston’s guards, Kansas would have to give up the roll to Jojo Tugler or the pop to Cenac. More often than not, the Jayhawks left Cenac in space, who didn’t end up burning them.

“We stayed with the ball screen, so we had to give something up,” Self said. “One big was guarding their two bigs, and if they played to the roll or to the pick and pop, that would be something that we were probably going to have to give up. So we were probably fortunate that he didn’t make a couple early, but I think for the most part we did defend him pretty well.”

Kansas’ defensive effort coincided with a strong effort on the boards against a team known for creating extra possessions. This season, Houston has gone 18-2 and opponents have outrebounded them only six times. On Monday, the Jayhawks outrebounded the Cougars 38-33 and limited their backtap opportunities.

“You know what Houston does better than anybody probably in America is they backtap offensive rebounds. So they just go jump and then don’t even try to get it, they just backtap it, and they’re great at it,” Self said. “They got like two or three early, but after that, I don’t think it was near as much. And I thought our defensive rebound was really good.”

Struggles on the defensive end have been the theme in most of Kansas’ losses this season. In six of the Jayhawks’ seven losses, they’ve posted a defensive efficiency below their season average. Continuing to win games on the defensive end could help Kansas reach its ceiling.

“When we play to our ability, defense, nobody can stop us,” Melvin Council Jr. said. “We didn’t even reach our ceiling yet. I don’t know when we’re going to reach it, but when we reach it, it’s gonna be fun to watch.”