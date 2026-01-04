Sunday Updates: KU staff getting on the board with commitments

The first round of recruits are finishing their official visits from Saturday and there is good news on the way.

The first commitment of the weekend is in the books with more likely coming.

UAB interior lineman Eamon Smalls gave the staff his verbal commitment. Smalls arrived in Lawrence on his visit Saturday. He had been talking with Kansas general manager Rob Ianello and defensive line coach Jim Panagos as they were working with his agent group.

Smalls had a big year from his defensive tackle spot recording 50 tackles and 3.5 TFL. He was the highest rated defensive lineman for UAB scoring 68.8 and playing 416 snaps. He had a tackling grade of 69.6.

There could be more news coming and some of it from the offensive side. A prediction has been logged for Kansas to land running back Jalen Dupree.