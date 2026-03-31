Taiwo Onatolu on move to special teams coach

Kansas special teams coordinator Taiwo Onatolu is going through a different role this spring with all of his attention on special teams.

As the Jayhawks move through spring practice, Onatolu he talked about the importance placed on special teams. He said special teams cab change a game, whether it’s flipping the field, protecting possession, or creating opportunities for the offense and defense.

Onatolu said each player is responsible for a specific role, and success depends on how well those roles are carried out. Building consistency has been a point of emphasis during the offseason. Onatolu said developing a mindset where players take pride in their assignments has helped create a more connected group.

He talked about working with a new group of special teams players who arrived on campus in January.