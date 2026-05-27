Tay Kinney Selected to USA Basketball U18 National Team

Kansas incoming freshman Taylen Kinney has been selected for the upcoming 2026 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team, the organization announced today.

National team training camp began May 21, with 32 players vying for spots on the 12-member team, including Kinney and fellow KU freshman Davion Adkins. Finalists were selected following six days of training camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Training camp will continue until the team departs for the 2026 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup, which is scheduled for June 1-7 in Leon, Mexico.

The 2026 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team, featuring athletes from the graduating classes of 2026 and 2027, includes Kinney, Bruce Branch III, Quentin Coleman, Adan Diggs, Caleb Gaskins, Demarcus Henry, Jasiah Jervis, Malachi Jordan, Colben Landrew, Ethan Taylor, Davion Thompson and Darrius Wabbington.

A 6-foot-2 guard from Newport, Kentucky, Kinney was a 2026 McDonald’s All-American who competed for RWE in the Overtime Elite program in Atlanta. Last season, he averaged 18.8 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

This marks Kinney’s first selection to a USA Basketball team. He has previously participated in USA Basketball minicamps for the USA Men’s Junior National Team in 2024 and 2025. Kinney also took part in the Men’s U17 National Team minicamp in 2024 and training camp for the USA Men’s U19 National Team in 2025.

The 2026 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team is led by head coach Anthony Grant (Dayton) and assistant coaches Matt Langel (Colgate) and Nate Oats (Alabama).

USA Basketball will open Group A play with Argentina, Brazil and Mexico at the 2026 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup. The U.S. men will take on Argentina in their opening game at 6:30 p.m. CT on June 1. On June 2 at 9 p.m. CT, the USA will face Mexico. Group A play closes with the U.S. against Brazil at 4 p.m. CT on June. The winners of both groups will advance directly to the semifinals on June 6 and the medal games are scheduled for June 7. Semifinal play-in games are set for June 5. The tournament will stream live on YouTube.com/FIBA.

USA Basketball has won 11 gold medals in 13 iterations of the event, including seven straight dating back to 2010. In addition to the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will compete with the top four teams earning a berth to the 2027 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Pardubice, Czechia.